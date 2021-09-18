Who is the new legend in Apex Legends Season 11?

Apex Legends Season 11 isn’t too far away, and there has been lots of speculation on who the next legend will be. Here’s everything we know so far about the potential candidates, Maali and Ash.

Apex Legends Season 10 is still kicking on.

However, players are already thinking about what lies ahead in Season 11, including the battle pass overhaul, a new map teased by a new POI on Olympus, and of course, what the next legend will be.

GarretLeaks, an Apex Legends data miner, has found evidence that it could either be Maali or Ash. It’s not the first time the latter’s name has been thrown into the mix, either.

Advertisement

Is Maali coming in Apex Legends Season 11?

In a video posted on September 16, Garret revealed that he discovered a line in the code that referenced the name Maali along with what appeared to be a damage-boosting ability. It convinced him Maali was on the way.

“This seems to be the legend,'” he said. “The next legend is going to be called Maali. This also goes in with the Tropics. It just sounded like a bit of a tropic name. It seems Maali is going to come from the tropic islands.”

As for the ability, he believes it may be similar to Bangalore’s double-take passive. However, he urged fans to take the information with a grain of salt, since it wasn’t anything definitive.

Advertisement

Is Ash coming in Apex Legends Season 11?

However, he changed his tune in a follow-up video on September 18. After having another dig through the files and finding more evidence, he concluded it was more likely that Ash will the next legend instead.

He explained that not only has she “already been teased,” but he also found “two huge things within the files” that, in his mind, “proves” she is either “being tested” or is “currently lined up” to be the next legend.

The first thing he discovered is a line of animation code called ’empty_lights_ash.’ “This basically makes the character t-pose when they have no animations active,” he said.

Advertisement

“Every other legend in the game has this.”

The second thing is a holospray. “This is a total mistake,” he said. “They weren’t meant to add this, but it’s basically showing that Ash will have all these sprays in the future, and only legends can get holosprays.

Read More: Apex Legends players baffled as club named after rice banned

“This is how we found out about fuse the first time. They actually left the hollow spray in and this was how we found out about him and they’ve now done the same.”

In his view, it’s “proof” she will be the next legend.

So, based on these discoveries, the next legend expected to arrive in Apex Legends Season 11 could either be Maali or Ash.

Advertisement

Read More: Respawn extends Apex Legends Season 10 ranked split

Keep in mind, though, that no matter how promising the signs seem, nothing has been officially confirmed yet. So, there’s a chance that neither of them will be the next legend. We’ll have to wait and see.