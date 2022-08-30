iiTzTimmy embarrasses Apex Legends badge boosters in savage game-winning play

iiTzTimmy is one of the premier names in Apex Legends so anyone who is cheating in his lobbies better be prepared for the fight of a lifetime once they make it to the endgame. Unfortunately for these boosters, they weren’t quite ready for the coming storm.

Timmy has been one of Apex’s leading faces for quite some time now and he never goes too long without pulling off some kind of highlight play or another to keep his audience perpetually amazed.

This time around he sniffed out some cheaters in his casual lobby and took it on himself to hunt them down and put a stop to their nefarious acts. While taking on a squad’s worth of people might not be the best idea for the average player, the streamer demonstrated once again why he’s a cut above the rest when it comes to FPS games.

iiTzTimmy squad wipes badge boosters to win a game

The party kicked off when he realized the same names had been popping up in the in-game kill feed repeatedly. While that might go over the head of a casual, Timmy has put in a little too much time to miss such a crucial detail.

It didn’t take long for him to go on the hunt and clear out all the nooks and crannies left inside the ring. After giving the most obvious area a good sweep, he turned his focus to the opposite side of the map and took off after his prey.

He eventually stumbled on them out in the open and wasted no time taking care of the situation.

“I need to kill Valk,” he commented before turning the entire squad into swiss cheese.

As the streamer was disposing of the first two enemies, the remaining duo had a chance to scatter and get away with their lives but Timmy proved to be too fast for them as well.

All in all, it took less than 25 shots from his G7 Scout and EVA-8 combined to take down four enemies and close out the game and send the cheating squads back to the lobby.

Respawn has made changes to get on top of several different types of cheating, but they’re not always immediately effective measures. For now, it looks like the community will have to rely on good samaritans like Timmy to step in and handle the problem whenever it pops up in an individual game.