iiTzTimmy qualifies for first Apex Legends LAN event earning spot at ALGS Championship

Twitch streamer Timothy “iiTzTimmy” An has qualified for his first Apex Legends LAN event after earning a spot at the ALGS Championship through the NA LCQ.

The regional Last Change Qualifiers for the upcoming ALGS Championship have just wrapped up, and it has seen a number of surprises from amateur teams making it through over various signed players. It turns out, the NA LCQ was no different.

Coming into the event, FURIA Esports saw themselves in the mix after barely failing to qualify for ALGS Split 1 playoffs, and a low placement at the Split 2 playoffs. Despite their history, they were the favorites to qualify for the ALGS Championship.

However, two teams, largely made up of unsigned and amateur players, came out on top in the NA LCQ, with one of them, in particular, seeing Apex Legends superstar iiTztimmy qualify for the LAN event.

iiTzTimmy qualifies for ALGS Championship

The Dojo is a team made up of iiTzTimmy, Tyler “Dezignful” Gardner, and Alexander “Enemy” Rodriguez. Together, this trio qualified for the LCQ by grinding through the Challenger Circuit.

Throughout the LCQ they performed consistently, netting second place in their group in the first-round winner’s bracket. Into the second round, they placed first over FURIA with three 1st place finishes, a 2nd, and a 4th place finish mixed in as well.

Coming into the Finals, it started out rough with a 15th-place finish. However, after a string of top placements at 2nd, 5th, and 3rd, they were then Match Point Eligible by the end of the fifth round.

And in round six, after a nail-biting game, The Dojo pulled it off. The trio finished first, netting 73 match points and winning the entire LCQ a full ten points ahead of the second-place team, Dudes Night Out.

“We f***ing did it! We f***ing won and are going to LAN!” iiTzTimmy tweeted out after qualifying for the ALGS Championship.

“The boys Dezignful and Enemy are actually insane! F*** all the haters and most importantly thank you to all my supporters for believing in me.”

iiTzTimmy’s team, The Dojo, will be traveling to the UK for the $2 million Championship finals event alongside 39 other teams this September. Tournament favorite FURIA finished a close third in the LCQ.