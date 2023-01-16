iiTzTimmy highlights biggest issue with “odd” Apex Legends ranked mode in Season 15

100 Thieves’ Timothy ‘iiTzTimmy’ An has highlighted what he believes is the biggest issue with Apex Legends’ Ranked mode – and that’s the ridiculous queue times.

Apex legends’ Ranked mode has undergone a literary of changes over the past few seasons, as Respawn has looked to address fan complaints with the mode.

It is still the place to go if you want to compete against the best of the best, but Ranked has created its fair share of new headaches in recent seasons. Players have been able to shoot to the top of the leaderboard by abusing smaller population servers, while others are still DDOS’ing big-name players, and using cheats.

Article continues after ad

In the case of iiTzTimmy, the Twitch star has dialed back how much time he dedicates to Apex, but despite still being one of the most skilled players and has grinded from Bronze to Apex Predator, he tries to avoid playing Ranked these days.

iiTzTimmy explains why Apex Legends Ranked mode is “not fun”

It was something the 100 Thieves member brought up during a recent stream, as he pointed out some of the big issues with the “not fun” Ranked mode.

“The main thing I hate is the queue times, I just hate the queue times in general,” he said, noting the difference between waiting 10 minutes for an Apex game and something like Valorant or Escape from Tarkov.

Article continues after ad

“I don’t like the fact that I have to wait so long in every single queue and play a game where you could potentially die right off drop,” he added. Timmy continued that, of course, comes with the territory of playing a BR but it still creates headaches.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

He also touched on the fact he, personally, doesn’t need a Ranked badge to tell him he’s good at the game – he knows that anyway.

“Just the quality of Ranked too, how the points systems work, how everything works is just really odd and not fun. There’s nothing about this Ranked system that’s interesting or fun,” he added.

Article continues after ad

With Ranked undergoing such big changes recently, it’s unlikely that Respawn shakes things up in a major way so soon, but they’re always changing things so maybe a few tweaks could be made.