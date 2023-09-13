iiTzTimmy confirms The Dojo will “run it back” after Apex Legends Championship success

Coming off a shock 4th-place finish at the ALGS Championship, iiTzTimmy has confirmed that he is sticking together with his teammates under The Dojo banner to compete next season.

Before making a splash at the world championship, The Dojo was an underdog team consisting of Timothy ‘iiTzTimmy’ An, Alex ‘Enemy’ Rodriguez, and Tyler ‘Dezignful’ Gardner.

Few gave them a chance of even qualifying for the event via the Last Chance Qualifier, with TSM’s Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen questioning the team’s lack of an experienced IGL.

However, Timmy shut these doubts down emphatically as he guided the team to the Championship in Birmingham, where they finished fourth overall.

The Dojo could have even won the whole event, had they won a crucial fight against TSM in the final game. Instead, TSM won the fight, allowing them to secure the best position in the final ring and pick up the trophy.

The Dojo will stick together for ALGS Year 4

On his stream on September 12, Timmy addressed the team’s plans moving forward.

“We are going to run it back. We are going to continue playing together, we’re going to scrim, we’re going to play the next tournament.

“I think the next LAN is in three or four months, so we’re just going to prepare for that, we should hopefully qual for that, do well in it, and you know, take the f**king trophy home.”

Timmy went on to argue that their squad is one of the top fighting teams in the game, responding to some criticism they received for ‘ratting’ – a term used for essentially hiding in a secluded area to improve placement over kills.

“I’m excited. I’m very excited for us. I personally think we are one of the top fighting teams out there. As proven, we have the most kills, we take a lot of fights. We have strategies in terms of ratting, but that’s the game,” Timmy explained.

He continued, “Hate me for playing the game in a different way than some other teams will, but do what you’ve got to do, you know, to win.”

Indeed, The Dojo finished the ALGS Championship with the fourth-most kill points overall at 129, only a few kills behind TSM (133) themselves. Individually, Enemy finished 9th overall for kills at the event, with 51, thanks mainly to a whopping 18 kills in the finals, bettered only by ImperialHal’s 22.

The full circuit details for ALGS Year 4 are yet to be confirmed, but we now know The Dojo will be there.