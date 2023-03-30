How to watch $200k NICKMERCS Apex Legends MFAM Gauntlet: Stream & players

NICKMERCS’ MFAM Gauntlet is back for another Apex Legends edition, this time in the new TDM game mode for Season 16, featuring pro players and streamers, and there is a total of $200,000 up for grabs.

The MFAM Gauntlet is NICKMERCS‘ popular tournament series, which has previously taken place on Warzone too. This latest tournament is his biggest yet, featuring top players and a bigger prize pool than ever before.

And these events are always popular with fans too, with previous editions peaking at over 300,000 viewers. Here’s what you need to know about the Apex Legends MFAM Gauntlet starting on March 30.

Contents

How to watch Apex Legends MFAM Gauntlet

The two-day event will be streamed over on NICKMERCS’ own channel, as well as the streamers and pros broadcasting their own POVs too. You can watch Nick’s stream embedded below.

The finals event begins on Friday, March 31, but the exact start time is unconfirmed.

MFAM Gauntlet Apex Legends TDM format

Rather than playing the battle royale mode, this Gauntlet event will be all about the new Team Deathmatch mode added in Season 16.

The format will work as follows:

Round 1: 20 Trios play 7 6v6 TDM matches each in round-robin

The top 7 Trios in W-L record will advance to the final round Wild Card round: Trios placed 8-11 will play a match of Gun Run, with the winning trio advancing to the last 8.

Final Round: 8 Trios play knockout bracket of TDM Matches

The final 2 trios remaining will be crowned champions

MFAM

Teams

Pro players will be able to team up with streamers for their trios, but only a few complete teams out of twenty have been confirmed so far.

Team SuperSauers: SuperSauers, Mudeb, Colenoscopy

Team Dezignful: Dezignful, SethVNGZ, moorebid

Team Chalas: Chalas, NiicoInfinite, TBENewbz

Team Chamu: Chamu, zachmazer, Unrational

Team Gent: Gent, TBD, TBD

Team Shiv: Shiv, TBD, TBD

Team Deeds: Deeds, TBD, TBD

Team Clara: Clara, Verhulst, TBD

There will also be two teams from the community qualifier that was completed on March 29.

Prize Pool

With a total of $150,000 still up for grabs for the finals, the prize breakdown is as follows:

Place Prize 1st $54,000 2nd $30,000 3-4th $15,000

There are not only prize money for placements though, as match wins will earn bonuses too:

Each win: $200 per player

Player with most kills in round 1: $1,200

Trio with most kills in round 1: $450 each

We will update this article with the rest of the teams and final placements as the event begins on March 31.