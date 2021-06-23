Who is Ash in Apex Legends?

After making an appearance in the Apex Legends Season 9 Legacy trailer, a lot of players are wondering who Ash is and how she fits into the game’s overarching lore.

Although Apex has 17 playable Legends in total for players to choose from, there are countless other characters behind the scenes who are important to the game’s lore.

While it’s easy to forget these figures, keeping track of their storylines and impact on the Apex Games can provide some huge hints about where Respawn is taking the story next.

A familiar face to a lot of Titanfall fans and Apex players alike will be Ash, the Simulacrum Pilot. Currently running an underground deathmatch competition that players will know as Arenas, Ash will likely be having a huge impact on the direction Apex Legends takes in future seasons.

Advertisement

So, let’s dive into exactly who she is and how she’s connected to the Apex Legends lore.

Who is Ash?

First making an appearance in Titanfall 2, Ash was once an elite pilot before being severely injured. In order to save her life, her mind was transferred to a robot body, making her the Simulacrum she is today.

After being defeated by Jack Cooper on Typhon in Titanfall 2, many assumed she’d been destroyed. However, she was rebuilt by Vision Dynamics to serve their interests and was no longer a part of the Apex Predators.

Some years later, Ash’s head was thrown into a blue energy mass by the leader of the Apex Predators, Kuben Blisk. This was seemingly done as a last-ditch effort to fulfill an undisclosed plan.

Advertisement

Blisk’s actions led to Ash’s head being transported to Kings Canyon in the year 2730 and caused it to split into nine separate pieces. This was Ash’s first appearance in the Apex Games, and players were tasked in Season 5 to reconstruct her head in the battle royale’s first-ever quest.

Ash’s story in Apex Legends

After players managed to reconstruct Ash’s head and attach it to her body, they were greeted with lines related to Branthium and even a hint about Olympus, which later become a map in Season 7.

The next time Ash made an appearance in Apex was in a Season 6 comic, where Pathfinder discovers the Simulacrum in a dumpster and refers to her as his girlfriend. He introduces her to Mirage and Rampart who help her to remember parts of her past.

Advertisement

Finally, her latest cameo was in the Season 9 Legacy trailer where she appears to be the creator of the new Apex game mode, Arenas.

Is Ash Dr. Reid in Apex Legends?

The release of Horizon’s Stories from the Outlands video has more or less confirmed that Dr. Reid or Ashleigh Reid is in fact, Ash.

After traveling to a distant planet to collect Branthium, Ashleigh Reid betrayed Horzion by abandoning her in space and leaving with the precious resource.

We’ll have to see if Respawn decides to interweave this into the plot of a future season, or potentially even release Ash as a playable character. The dynamic between Horizon and her would certainly be interesting, especially considering how much has happened in the story since her betrayal.

Advertisement

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about Ash in Apex Legends. Rest assured, we’ll update this article as soon as the Simulacrum makes another appearance in-game or impacts the overall plot.