Apex Legends devs are changing how ranked KP works next season

Apex Legends’ ranked system is getting an overhaul in Season 11 ⁠— again. Respawn have confirmed an update to how kill points (KP) works, ultimately changing how the climb will work in Apex Legends Season 11.

Apex Legends’ ranked system might get heaped praise by those just moving into the battle royale. However, for long-time players, the system has been broken for a while.

Server issues and DDOSing at higher ranks has always been an issue. The system itself could be changed though, with pros pushing for Respawn to add demotion and a clear in-game leaderboard open to everyone.

The Apex Legends developers are looking at a change to ranked for Season 11, focusing on how the KP system works in competitive playlists.

Advertisement

Players earn KP in ranked by getting kills or assists, capping out at five. If you want to climb in Apex, you need to get KP combined with placement for big gains. In Apex Legends Season 11, that could be changing though. Respawn comms lead Ryan Rigney told players on Reddit an overhaul to the Apex Legends KP system is coming.

“My boys on the dev team just corrected me and there are some changes to how KP will be calculated,” Rigney said. Respawn, however, will be saving the specifics of the ranked changes for the Season 11 patch notes.

Streamers like NICKMERCS have suggested KP changes in the past, making it a team-based stat and scaling the modifier off damage as well, not just placement.

Advertisement

The ranked changes in Apex Legends Season 11 will launch alongside a potential new map, codenamed Tropics, a new legend, and the usual array of balance changes.