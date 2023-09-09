DarkZero miss ALGS Finals by 1 point and drop out of 2023 Championship

DarkZero is one of the strongest organizations in competitive Apex Legends, and their roster has a history of top-tier performances that has cemented them as one of the best teams in the world. However, they fell short of expectations and dropped out of the tournament before finals.

The ALGS 2023 Championship has brought some considerable shake-ups. From the scan meta being gone and paving the way for the so-called “can’t see s***” meta being ushered in to Aurora playing a man down, it’s certainly been an eventful ALGS Championship so far.

However, this is a new meta that DarkZero hasn’t survived. Despite their best efforts and a strong start to the tournament, they’ve ultimately floundered and didn’t manage to make it to the finals.

DarkZero’s run at the ALGS 2023 Championship is over.

DarkZero fall short of expectations at ALGS 2023 Championship

DarkZero is a team known for its tenacity. In an era where teams like Furia and TSM were burning bright, they were able to stay calm, cool, and collected in their ALGS wins by taking fights when they needed to, positioning well, and winning through a clean and calculated approach in crucial moments.

However, competition is more fierce than ever in the ALGS. Top tier orgs with massive followings have fallen by the wayside as new, incredibly strong teams have come into the league. And, even with DarkZero cleaned up house earlier in the tournament, they couldn’t keep that level of performance up when it mattered most.

Unfortunately for DarkZero and fans of the team, the historic Apex Legends roster has dropped out of contention in the Lower Finals.

What makes it even more heartbreaking for fans of DZ is that they were one point short of making it into the Grand Finals in the prior Winner’s Bracket series, only for them to drop down to the loser’s bracket and end in 13th place, this time four points shy of qualification.

One mistake led to a nosedive that, despite the team’s best efforts, they couldn’t correct. While DarkZero is still one of the best teams in competitive Apex Legends history, they won’t be taking another title this time around.

