ImperialHal agrees Apex Legends “most boring” meta needs a shake up

The Apex Legends community wants to see Respawn improve the anti-cheat.

Apex Legends pro ImperialHal agreed with community members that the battle royale’s meta desperately needs a shakeup.

TSM re-established itself as the number-one team in the world after winning the 2023 ALGS Championship. The tournament was also monumental in ALGS history as DarkZero’s Zer0 and TSM’s ImperialHal went head-to-head to decide an age-old debate over who is the best player ever.

Hal led all Champs players with a 2.14 KD and put up an all-time 4.14 KD performance during the Finals. A title performance propelled the TSM legend to the highest-earning Apex Legends player of all time, and both teammates Reps and Verhulst rank right behind in second and third.

However, the ALGS exposed a few glaring weapon and legend balancing issues.

While some teams threw in an odd Bloodhound, Fuse, or Gibraltar at the 2023 ALGS Championship, three Legends ranked miles ahead.

A whopping 42% of picks consist of Bangalore, Catalyst and Horizon. And even when another Legend is in the mix, two out of three of these characters are almost always in the team.

According to Apex Legends Status, the R-99 was the most used gun at the tournament, with the runner-up not even coming close. Three of the top five most-picked guns were SMGs and exposed a major weapon disparity compared to Split 2.

Apex Legends pro player Effect claimed: “Fu*k this character meta, most boring ever.”

ImperialHal responded: “I agree.”

Despite that, community members felt differently than the pros.

One player responded: “This has been the best meta in a long time.” A second user added: “Post seer, this is the best meta the game has had in a long time.”

Seer dominated Apex’s meta until massive nerfs to all three abilities knocked the Legend out of contention, and some fans believe it resulted in a more watchable product.

A third commenter wrote: “It’s much more exciting to watch than Seer. That was boring af to spectate.”

It remains to be seen if Respawn plans to change the battle royale’s current weapon or legend meta.