How to watch $50k Twitch Rivals Apex Legends Showdown 4: Time, teams, format

Connor Bennett . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

Twitch Rivals and Apex Legends are teaming up for another installment of their popular tournaments, with a $50,000 prize pool on the line. So, here’s everything you need to know.

With Apex Legends Season 13 quickly coming to a conclusion, fans of Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale haven’t gone long before the devs shake up the meta again with a round of legend buffs and nerfs.

As the ALGS is taking a backseat, given the season is almost at its end, it creates space for community-run events to take place – and thats exactly what is happening with Twitch Rivals.

Dubbed ‘NA Showdown 4’, Twitch are putting up a $50,000 prize pool and inviting some of the biggest Apex streamers around to compete in the event. So, here’s everything you need to know.

Twitch Rivals Apex Legends NA Showdown 4 schedule

The NA Showdown 4 event kicks off on Tuesday, July 26 at 2 pm PDT/5 pm EDT/10 pm BST/11 pm CEST and 7 am AEST.

Given it is a Twitch Rivals event and not an ALGS event, things will be wrapped up within a few hours of it getting underway. Teams are only playing six matches, so it shouldn’t take too long – provided there aren’t any major tech issues.

Twitch Rivals NA Showdown 4 stream

As with any Twitch Rivals event, there will be a central stream that broadcasts all of the biggest moments from the event and has an up-to-date scoreboard. We’ve embedded that below.

Though, the streamers that are taking part will also stream from their POV, so you can watch your favorite squads throughout the tournament that way as well.

Twitch Rivals NA Showdown 4 teams

Just like any other Apex Legends event, Twitch Rivals will consist of 20 trios doing battle in the Apex Games and, as noted, these squads will be made up of popular streamers.

As of writing, only three teams have been announced – Team ImperialHal, Team HisAndHers, and Team iiTzTimmy – so there are plenty of squads still to take their places.

The likes of Tfue, Snip3down, Lululovely, Albralelie, and Nokokopuffs have also been fixtures in previous Twitch Rivals events, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see them getting another run out in this tournament too.

Twitch Rivals NA Showdown 4 format

As noted before, the 20 teams will compete in six different matches for placement and eliminations, with points being handed out on different scales for both.

After all six games are played, the team with the most combined placement and elimination points will walk home the victors and split the top prize of $7,500. Though, there is also a bonus for the player who racks up the most eliminations, so keep an eye for some kill hungry streamers.