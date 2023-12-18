HisWattson announces return to ALGS in Year 4 months after Apex Legends retirement

Jacob “HisWattson” McMillin announced his return to ALGS in Year 4 months after his retirement from competitive Apex Legends, reprising his role in FURIA.

HisWattson is undoubtedly one of Apex’s greatest of all time, by his own admission, even if he and FURIA never got to lift an ALGS LAN trophy together before his first retirement.

The young gun was signed by FURIA ahead of the ALGS World Championship 2022 last year, in which he made a splash on his first international LAN, getting second place and netting tournament MVP.

However, his retirement announcement back in July shocked the community, pivoting towards content creation. Though it appears the competitive itch is back already. After his brief hiatus, he’s back and ready to give it his all once again.

FURIA announced their roster for ALGS’ upcoming Year 4, which fans immediately noticed HisWattson in the announcement post, much to the hype of the community.

FURIA runs-it-back with HisWattson for ALGS Year 4

He wrote about his brief hiatus in a tweet, saying, “Matured and learned a lot about myself in the [past] few months and am excited to play again.”

With HisWattson reprising his role once again in FURIA’s ALGS roster, it also sees a new roster rebuild in Year 4 for the team after a disappointing end to Year 3.

Joining HisWattson are Keon “Keon” Berghout and Ryan “ImMadness” Schlieve who were both playing together on the free-agent team Already There.

Additionally, ex-DarkZero and Cloud9 coach Jamison “Jxmo” Moore, formerly known as PVPX, will remain as the team’s coach.

Year 3 was a heartbreaker for FURIA after their incredible performance in the 2022 ALGS World Championship. They barely failed to qualify for the Split 1 Playoffs after a disappointing showing.

In Split 2, they qualified fourth out of NA, however, a 37th-place finish at the Playoffs saw HisWattson contemplating his retirement, which left FURIA to pick up Mac ‘Albralelie’ Beckwith for the NA LCQ for the 2023 ALGS World Championship.

In the LCQ, they narrowly missed out, losing to iiTztimmy’s The Dojo and Dudes Night Out for the last spots in the World Championship.