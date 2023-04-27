How to watch HER Galaxy $100k Apex Legends tournament ft. LuluLuvely, GuhRL, more

The HER Galaxy esports organization is hosting a $100K Apex Legends tournament featuring popular streamers like LuluLuvely, GuhRL, and more. Here’s everything Apex fans need to know about watching the event.

For those who may not know, HER Galaxy has created an esports organization built around women in gaming, including streamers and content creators, with the goal of providing a safe and inclusive competitive gaming space.

Now, HER Galaxy is putting together a $100K Apex Legends Open tournament, featuring some big streamers and Apex Legends players like LuluLuvely, GuhRL, and ClaraAtWork, just to name a few.

Here’s everything Apex Legends fans need to know about this event, including its date, start time, tournament format, and more.

HER Galaxy $100K Apex Legends Open: Streams & schedule

The HER Galaxy $100K Apex Legends Open will begin on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT / 5 PM PT.

Fans can tune into the event live over at Galaxy Racer’s Twitch channel, which has also hosted various Scrim Nights ahead of the event. The stream will be hosted by Judy and Andrew Kristensen of the HisandHersLive Twitch channel.

HER Galaxy $100K Apex Legends Open: Format

HER Galaxy’s Apex Legends Open is actually an event spanning three months, though the event truly begins on April 28, 2023.

April 28 and April 29 will consist of two Play-in Days to cut down the competition until only the top 40 teams remain. After that, bracket rounds will begin in May and June, where the top 20 remaining teams will compete in the finals in Apex legends.

Here is a full breakdown of the key dates for the tournament:

Play-in Day 1: April 28, 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT / 5 PM PT

Play-in Day 2: April 29, 6 PM ET / 5 PM CT / 3 PM PT

5 PM CT / 3 PM PT Lower Bracket Round 1: May 19, 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT / 5 PM PT

7 PM CT / 5 PM PT Upper Bracket: May 20, 6 PM ET / 5 PM CT / 3 PM PT

Lower Bracket Round 2: June 24, 6 PM ET / 5 PM CT / 3 PM PT

Finals: June 25, 6 PM ET / 5 PM CT / 3 PM PT

HER Galaxy $100K Apex Legends Open: Players

As the Tournament Registration deadline passed on April 18, 2023, the participants are already locked in, with amateur players getting the chance to go up against top Apex Legends players.

The HER Galaxy Apex Legends Open will feature more than 100 teams of three competing during the first two Play-in days. While fans don’t know the exact team compositions just yet, we do know some of the big names in esports showing up for the event.

Players can expect to see the following streamers, content creators, and esports players:

ClaraAtWork

LuluLuvely

GuhRL

Acie

ItzJaney

Babynikki

Avuhlie

KeleiRenay

With some of the biggest women in the Apex Legends and live streaming space, fans won’t want to miss the start of this massive three-month long tournament.