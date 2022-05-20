How to play in Apex Legends PlayStation Master circuit for $10,000 and win a PS5

PlayStation is offering PS4 players the chance to compete in Apex Legends for a share of $10,000, and even snag a PS5, in the new Master Circuit. Here’s what you need to know, and how to sign-up and play.

The Master Circuit for Apex Legends is an eight-week competition open to players on PS4 only (sorry PS5 players). Operated by ESL, one of the biggest esports event organizers, this circuit offers competitive players to prove their skill, and win some cash in the process.

If you can make it through the qualifiers with your squad, then you’ll have the chance to play in the Circuit final in July – where PS5s will also be available for the top teams to win.

Advertisement

How to sign-up for Apex Legends PlayStation Master Circuit

Signing up is a simple process, and can be done online or through your PS4 console.

To sign-up online, head to the official tournament page on the PlayStation website here. You’ll need to log in to your PlayStation account.

To be eligible to play, you must have a PS4 console, an active PS+ Plus membership, and be over 18, or over 16 if from USA, Canada or Mexico.

Apex Legends Master Circuit format & schedule

Qualifiers, or ‘Slay Days’, will begin on June 4 and run through July 19.

June 4 – Slay Day Qualifier #1

– Slay Day Qualifier #1 June 7 – Slay Day Broadcast #1

– Slay Day Broadcast #1 June 18 – Slay Day Qualifier #2

– Slay Day Qualifier #2 June 21 – Slay Day Broadcast #2

– Slay Day Broadcast #2 July 2 – Slay Day Qualifier #3

– Slay Day Qualifier #3 July 5 – Slay Day Broadcast #3

– Slay Day Broadcast #3 July 16 – Slay Day Qualifier #4

– Slay Day Qualifier #4 July 19 – Slay Day Broadcast #4

– Slay Day Broadcast #4 July 23 – Circuit Final

To make it to the Circuit final, players will need to have 100 points or more from the weekly qualifiers. The top Slay Day winners will be invited to the final, where they will compete for $10,000 and the PS5 consoles.

Advertisement

🏆 Compete for a piece of over $10,000 in cash prizes and a PS5 console in the new Apex Legends Master Circuit: https://t.co/IBuuOgobY5 pic.twitter.com/vdoRyDpQc1 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 19, 2022

You earn points through both placements and kills. Kills are each worth one point, while placement points are as follows:

1st place 12 Points 2nd place 9 Points 3rd place 7 Points 4th place 5 Points 5th place 4 Points 6th – 7th place 3 Points 8th – 10th place 2 Points 11th – 15th place 1 Point

Master Circuit prizes

Slay Days

Placement Prize 1st place $600 ($200 per player) + Spot in the Circuit Final 2nd place $300 ($100 per player) + Spot in the Circuit Final 3rd – 4th place $150 ($100 per player) + Spot in the Circuit Final 5th – 10th place Spot in the Circuit Final

Circuit Final

Placement Prize 1st place $1,500 + PS5s ($500 per player) 2nd place $1,200 + PS5s ($400 per player) 3rd – 4th place $975 ($325 per player) 5th – 8th place $600 ($200 per player) 9th – 16th place $300 ($100 per player) 17th – 20th place $150 ($50 per player)

That’s everything you need to know to take part in the Apex Legends Master Circuit on PlayStation 4.

If you’re looking to get into competitive Apex even more, the next step will be to sign-up and compete in the ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series), to have a chance at competing against the pros.