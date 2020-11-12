 How to get Apex Legends Ascension Starter Pack with Horizon Skin - Dexerto
Apex Legends

How to get Apex Legends Ascension Starter Pack with Horizon Skin

Published: 12/Nov/2020 21:26

by Tanner Pierce
Respawn Entertainment/EA

Respawn Entertainment has released the Apex Legends Ascension Starter Pack, which includes everything that you need to start out the brand new season, including some Apex Coins and a brand new skin. Here’s how you can get your hands on it.

Starter Packs are nothing new for Apex Legends. The tradition has been around for a while now: a new season releases and with it comes a brand new starter pack that includes some fun items for fans to sink their teeth into. It’s never anything major or packed full of content, but it’s a nice way to jump into the season.

Season 7, otherwise known as Ascension, follows that tradition with a starter pack of its own. Here’s a rundown of what it includes and how you can get your hands on it.

What’s included in the Ascension Starter Pack?

Like every other starter pack, this one includes both a skin and 600 Apex Coins for in-game use. Given the fact that the Legend this season is Horizon, you’ll be getting an extra skin for her. Based on the artwork it looks fairly interesting, with some shiny blue accents to complement an otherwise white and gold aesthetic.

As for the 600 Apex Coins, fans can use them on cosmetic items for their characters and weapons. It’s not a whole lot but considering how cheap it is, it’s a relatively good value.

Electronic Arts/Respawn/Sony
The Ascension Starter Pack can be downloaded on PlayStation, Xbox, EA Origins, or Steam.

How do I get the Ascension Starter Pack?

Like all the other Starter Packs, accessing this new one is quick and easy. Because it’s a premium piece of content, there’s no hoops you have to go through or extra steps you have to do.

  1. Log onto your system’s digital storefront
  2. Search for the Apex Legends Ascension Starter Pack
  3. Select “purchase” and input all of the appropriate information
  4. Enjoy revamped cosmetics on the revamped map in a revamped season

After that, everything should show up in-game the next time you boot it up. If you don’t want to go searching on your own, which is understandable given how complicated it can be at times, you can find the direct links to the Ascension Starter Pack below.

All in all, this seems like a good pack to get new players started in Apex Legends. The pack costs $4.99, so if you have that to spare, it might be worth it.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends players angry with Battle Pass again as it resets stars

Published: 12/Nov/2020 12:54

by David Purcell
Horizon Apex Legends battle pass
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Apex Legends players are once again asking Respawn Entertainment to amend the Season 7 Battle Pass, after discovering a frustrating hurdle they have to jump over with level progression. 

As regulars will know by now, Battle Passes in Apex Legends have been possible to complete in as little as a couple of weeks in the past. To make things a little more difficult, devs decided to introduce a star system in Season 7.

Previously, members of the community have been upset with the Battle Star system and how “grindy” it was originally to move from one level to another. Changes have since been implemented, though devs have maintained there will be no revert to the previous system any time soon.

But, despite the positive changes, another issue has reared its head after the challenges moved to the second week.

Olympus apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Olympus was a popular move for Apex Legends players, but the Battle Pass hasn’t received the same rave raviews.

Apex Legends Star system reset

To rank up the Battle Pass, 10 Battle Stars are needed. These can be obtained by completing a series of challenges in-game, which can shake up the way you play, asking you to use different Legends and adapt play styles.

But, it turns out, that any star progress made throughout a week will be reset and subsequently lost, as the new week starts.

As highlighted by defyingpotato, if you have nine Battle Stars or lower by the end of a week, despite completing multiple challenges to get to that point, the score resets and you’re right back to square one.

Apparently, battle pass exp and stars resets per week from apexlegends

As you might expect, people have not let the issue slide – upvoting the post high on the Apex Legends subreddit so developers take note. The comments below the post reflect the frustrations felt by those who are trying to grind through as well.

One user said: “Everybody is gonna be p**sed. People were saying the one good thing about the star system is you won’t be at like 50,000/54,000 exp at the end of the week,” while another added: “At least with old system you only needed to do 1/4 the XP for the first level upgrade… now you still have to get the full 10 stars immediately. Literally no reason for it to not carry over.”

“This needs to be seen, I was at 8 stars in and that’s all been erased, cool,” Another said.

Devs have confirmed a revert will not be happening in Season 7 and that this style of system is here to stay, but it’s unclear whether the stars resetting each week was a deliberate move. We’ll have to wait and see. Respawn are very active on social channels, so it will be just a matter of time before we have an official response to such concerns.