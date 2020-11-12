 Apex Legends players angry with Battle Pass again as it resets stars - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends players angry with Battle Pass again as it resets stars

Published: 12/Nov/2020 12:54

by David Purcell
Horizon Apex Legends battle pass
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Apex Legends players are once again asking Respawn Entertainment to amend the Season 7 Battle Pass, after discovering a frustrating hurdle they have to jump over with level progression. 

As regulars will know by now, Battle Passes in Apex Legends have been possible to complete in as little as a couple of weeks in the past. To make things a little more difficult, devs decided to introduce a star system in Season 7.

Previously, members of the community have been upset with the Battle Star system and how “grindy” it was originally to move from one level to another. Changes have since been implemented, though devs have maintained there will be no revert to the previous system any time soon.

But, despite the positive changes, another issue has reared its head after the challenges moved to the second week.

Olympus apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Olympus was a popular move for Apex Legends players, but the Battle Pass hasn’t received the same rave raviews.

Apex Legends Star system reset

To rank up the Battle Pass, 10 Battle Stars are needed. These can be obtained by completing a series of challenges in-game, which can shake up the way you play, asking you to use different Legends and adapt play styles.

But, it turns out, that any star progress made throughout a week will be reset and subsequently lost, as the new week starts.

As highlighted by defyingpotato, if you have nine Battle Stars or lower by the end of a week, despite completing multiple challenges to get to that point, the score resets and you’re right back to square one.

Apparently, battle pass exp and stars resets per week from apexlegends

As you might expect, people have not let the issue slide – upvoting the post high on the Apex Legends subreddit so developers take note. The comments below the post reflect the frustrations felt by those who are trying to grind through as well.

One user said: “Everybody is gonna be p**sed. People were saying the one good thing about the star system is you won’t be at like 50,000/54,000 exp at the end of the week,” while another added: “At least with old system you only needed to do 1/4 the XP for the first level upgrade… now you still have to get the full 10 stars immediately. Literally no reason for it to not carry over.”

“This needs to be seen, I was at 8 stars in and that’s all been erased, cool,” Another said.

Devs have confirmed a revert will not be happening in Season 7 and that this style of system is here to stay, but it’s unclear whether the stars resetting each week was a deliberate move. We’ll have to wait and see. Respawn are very active on social channels, so it will be just a matter of time before we have an official response to such concerns.

Apex Legends

How to make Wraith's portals deadly on Olympus in Apex Legends

Published: 12/Nov/2020 11:41

by Jacob Hale
wraith portal apex legends
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Wraith is already the most popular character in Apex Legends with a great set of abilities, but on new map Olympus in Season 7, she’s even better, as players can utilize this trick with her portals.

For pretty much the entire lifespan of Apex Legends, Wraith has been the number one pick. While Pathfinder has always been popular, until some big nerfs, Wraith’s selection percentage has been unwavering, with just about every other character playing second fiddle to her.

One of the main appeals of Wraith is her Dimensional Rift ultimate ability, which grants players quicker rotations into the zone, or out of gunfights, while almost completely invisible.

While her ult is great enough as is, one player has shown off how to turn it into a deadly weapon, and it’s especially easy to do on the new Season 7 map, Olympus.

Apex Legends Olympus map season 7
Respawn Entertainment
Olympus is suspended high in the sky above Psamathe.

As you’ll know, Olympus is a city that floats high above the planet of Psamathe, meaning players are suspended miles in the air — which can play perfectly into Wraith’s hand.

There are a lot of areas on Olympus from which players can fall off the map, be it accidentally or as a result of players forcing them into that position.

As Mcmoistvonspiffy shows, though, you can trick players into throwing themselves off the map if you’re playing as Wraith by popping your rift and flying over a barrier next to a drop. If you cut it off at the right spot, you can bait your enemies into following you and subsequently falling to their deaths, with no way to stop themselves.

Obviously, Wraith can see where she’s going when in her portal, so knew to jump the gap once she closed it and keep herself safe, and practicing this is exactly how you can perfect this trick.

On the other hand, as you can’t see where exactly you’re going when in an enemy Wraith’s portal, the enemy won’t know to jump the ledge and, as you can see, sends them flying right off the edge of the map and back into the lobby — perhaps the most annoying way to lose the Apex Games.

With how Olympus is essentially just a gravity-defying island high up in the sky, there are countless spots that a trick like this could be pulled off, but be careful, because the last thing you want is to accidentally send yourself plummeting to your own death.