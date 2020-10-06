 Apex Legends Pathfinder rework: How Reddit helped Respawn buff their loveable robot - Dexerto
How Reddit inspired Apex Legends to finally rework Pathfinder

Published: 6/Oct/2020 3:19 Updated: 6/Oct/2020 3:24

by Isaac McIntyre
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 6 Pathfinder

Respawn has finally shipped a new Pathfinder rework in the Aftermarket collection event update, after a fan-made Apex Legends balance change shared on Reddit inspired the battle royale devs to take a second look at the loveable robot scout’s core ability.

Pathfinder will now have a variable grapple cooldown moving forward, “based on distance traveled”. This means the Forward Scout can now enjoy cooldowns as low as 10 seconds per use. The maximum 35-second cooldown remains for long-ranged hooks.

This decision was a “compromise” from simply reverting the change, Respawn explained in their Aftermarket patch notes. Interestingly enough, they added, the idea was actually first posted on Reddit, well before the planned Oct. 6 update.

“Instead of dropping grapple cooldown back to 15 seconds where it was before, or move it to 25 seconds as a compromise, we considered a player suggestion ⁠— thanks Reddit! ⁠— to have the grapple drain energy as it goes,” the devs explained.

Funnily enough, the original Reddit post, shared by /u/Luckyshoe50 on Sep. 22, only got two upvotes and nine comments. Respawn’s developers also didn’t reply to the /r/ApexLegends thread at the time, though they clearly took notice.

Respawn Entertainment
Pathfinder has had his Grapple Gun reworked in the Apex Legends Aftermarket update.

Pathfinder’s new grapple rework now works similarly to the Titanfall 2 hookshot ability, which would be set to a cooldown depending on use. “The difference is,” the devs continued, “we’re looking at your full distance traveled [for the timer].”

The new Pathfinder rework should help both skilled players, and those Pathfinder mains who “faceplant the grapple” a few times more than they’d like every Apex Legends match.

“Bad Pathfinder players no longer need to fear the faceplant… if you’re not going anywhere, you’re not incurring much of a cooldown,” the devs explained.

“If you’re a really, really good Pathfinder, and looking for the absolute max distance grapple, you’ll still have a 35-second cooldown… assuming you land it.

“This both buffs Path a little less for the scariest robot players out there, and also opens up room for extra skill expression; can you find useful short grapples that give you a shorter CD but still do something good [in the middle of a fight]?”

The loveable robot scout is by far one of the most popular characters in Apex Legends.

Pathfinder copped his first huge grappling hook nerf in the Season 5 update on May 12. The Forward Scout’s core ability was slapped with a monster 20 second nerf, up to 35, to balance his ever-growing power in Apex Legends ranked play.

The Apex Legends release hero had a small buff added in the Aug. 17 patch three months later; he could drop the cooldown on his Zipline Gun by using survey beacons. This change did little to bring Pathfinder back into the top-tier meta, however.

Before the Pathfinder changes in 2020, the robot scout boasted a 10.3% pick rate. This didn’t change much in Season 6; he is played in 11% of Apex Legends games.

Pathfinder mains have had to sit through multiple nerfs ahead of this Oct. 6 rework.

The new Pathfinder rework isn’t the only Legend change coming in the Aftermarket event update either; Wraith is in line for a sprint rework, and Bloodhound has had their cooldown numbers tweaked slightly. Rampart got a turret buff too.

Read the full Apex Legends Aftermarket collection update patch notes here.

Pathfinder Grapple “buff” in Apex Legends is actually a nerf

Published: 7/Oct/2020 11:44 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 11:46

by Calum Patterson
Pathfinder

After months of waiting, Pathfinder mains were excited to try out his new and improved grapple in Apex Legends, following the Aftermarket update. But, it turns out that it wasn’t actually an improvement at all.

Pathfinder’s grapple previously had a much shorter cooldown, only 15 seconds. This meant that in any given engagement, Pathfinder would likely be able to shoot his grapple multiple times.

This was eventually deemed too strong, and the cooldown was increased to 35 seconds, essentially reducing it to one use per engagement (unless it’s a particularly long firefight).

Immediately, Pathfinder mains complained that this was far too long a cooldown, and the character’s pick rate plummeted in Season 5.

apex legends pathfinder
Pathfinder has been a less-than-popular pick since his nerf – and this new update isn’t helping.

Respawn confirmed ahead of the Aftermarket event that Pathfinder would be getting some “love” in the update, and it certainly was a big change. Whether it was “love” or not, is now up for debate though.

Pathfinder’s grapple cooldown now depends on how far the player grapples. A shorter distance = a shorter cooldown. In the patch notes, Respawn explained: “the maximum cooldown is still 35s, but you’re going to have to swing a very long distance to get there.”

This was actually a suggestion that came from Reddit. But, back on Reddit after the update, players are not totally convinced this is really a buff at all, as demonstrated by u/laughie1:

As demonstrated, this rather small distance pre-patch, would result in the standard 35 second cooldown. But, the Cooldown began immediately after the grapple was launched.

Post-patch, 1) the cooldown doesn’t begin until the player lands, and 2) the timer for the length of the grapple continues to increase even after the grapple has disconnected.

As the player explains, “If you get the cooldown to 35 seconds, the countdown starts when you hit the ground, not when you first grapple, basically making your grapple cooldown 4-5 seconds longer then before the “buff”.”

To make matters worse, if you land into a slide, the timer will continue to hold at 35 seconds, and won’t start counting down until you stop sliding.

It’s not clear if this functionality was intended by the developers. They’ve already identified and are working on a fix for a visual bug related to the grapple, but this issue seems to be hard-coded into the new design of the cooldown system.

