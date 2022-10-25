HisWattson alleges rank 1 Apex Legends player got boosted by a hacker

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at [email protected]

Apex Legends pro player HisWattson called out the rank 1 Predator player for being boosted by a hacking player who has already had multiple accounts banned for cheating.

Apex Legends gets very competitive at the top of the Predator rankings. Hitting rank 1 is an incredible feat, and holding onto rank 1 is even harder. The players who make it that far up the Pred rankings are often recognized for their skill and perseverance.

However, the top-ranked player who goes by the name EHH_ERR in-game is relatively unknown. At the time of writing, he’s at a little over 61,000RP, giving him a 7,000 RP lead over none other than HisWattson at rank 2.

HisWattson called out the unknown gamer for queuing with a player that’s hacking in order to get to the top of the leaderboard without receiving a ban for cheating at Apex Legends.

HisWattson calls out the rank 1 Apex Predator

HisWattson’s callout came with a video, one showing the player queuing with EHH-ERR getting banned in the middle of a ranked game.

The rank 1 player in question didn’t hesitate to post his stats alongside complaints that he and his queue partner “can’t even defend ourselves” from accusations. Yet, his stats themselves are fairly revealing.

The account has 14k lifetime games with 2k wins, giving this player a fairly impressive win rate across their career. However, Season 14 alone had over 700 wins across 1000 games.

That drastic improvement combined with the player he’s queuing with getting banned multiple times has raised some concerns among the best Apex Legends players.

The player who’s been banned multiple times has tried to dispute his bans in the past to no avail so far.

The rank 1 player, who goes by Tasmah, is actively trying to find ways to prove the innocence of his queue partner despite multiple bans being levied against his accounts.

These events follow ImperialHal getting an Apex Legends cheater banned on stream in a high-ranked lobby. The fight against hackers has been a constant one for Apex players trying to hit the top of the ladder.

At the time of writing, Respawn has yet to comment on the matter.