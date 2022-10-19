ImperialHal gets high-ranked Apex Legends cheater banned live on stream

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

After being killed by an Apex Legends hacker, Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen watched as the cheater was banned live on his stream.

Apex Legends suffers from its fair share of hackers who use third-party software to gain an unfair advantage over their opponents.

While there are countless cheats that can alter the game in a variety of ways, the most popular by far are aimbots.

These make it effectively impossible to miss shots and while it’s possible to go under the radar using hacks for a long time, running into a popular streamer usually results in a guaranteed ban.

Well, that’s exactly what happened to a cheater who killed ImperialHal on stream with a Charge Rifle. Although they managed to eliminate the CEO, he certainly got the last laugh.

Respawn Entertainment ImperialHal is a pro player in Apex Legends for TSM.

ImperialHal watches Charge Rifle cheater get banned live

During a recent stream, ImperialHal was taking a gunfight against a squad on Horizon when he used the Gravity Lift to get the height advantage over his opponents.

Almost immediately he was taken down by a Charge Rifle user who landed consecutive perfect shots on him with ease.

This was a massive red flag as the player couldn’t seem to miss a shot and after spectating them for a while, Hal knew they were cheating. Alongside their pinpoint aim, the hacker’s weapon choice of the G7 Scout and Charge Rifle was a suspicious pairing, as both weapons are high-risk high reward guns that require a precise aim.

Spectating them for the rest of the game, Hal noticed that the cheater had stopped moving and potentially tabbed out. Shortly after, they disappeared leaving just a death box behind after being hit with a permanent ban.

Celebrating the suspension by saying “later b***ch” to the cheater, it’s obvious Hal was pleased that the hacker got what they deserved.

The quick ban was likely because Hal was streaming and the security team at Respawn enforced the punishment immediately.

While the swift suspension is a great sign that action is being taken against those using third-party software, a lot of players still want to see significant improvements to the game’s anti-cheat in the near future.