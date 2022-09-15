Every Apex Legends ranked RP record has been broken in Season 14

Predator has always been a hard rank to achieve in Apex Legends. But now, the RP threshold for getting into that prestigious top 750 on PC is ludicrously high, and the peak RP record has already been broken.

The red trail. The exclusive badges. The bragging rights. Hitting Apex Predator and putting yourself in the top 750 players in the game is a massive achievement for any player.

However, with the Season 14 ranked changes removing the cap on RP gains and matchmaking putting Gold players against a top 5 Pred player, the RP threshold for hitting that prestigious Predator rank is really, really high.

So high, in fact, that the amount of RP required to hit Pred is over 35,000, a number that has eclipsed the previous 33k record with over a week left in the season. On top of that, the record RP number has broken 100k for the first time since Sentinels’ own Lou hit 100k RP in Apex Legends Season 12.

Apex Legends raises the bar with impossible RP record

Ranked has been a hot topic through Season 14, even more so than Season 13 when Respawn started making some serious changes to RP gains and losses.

The end result of all these slight tweaks and changes has culminated in a ranked system that feels almost entirely different.

The RP threshold for hitting Predator has rapidly grown, to the point where the record has quickly been broken at over 35000 RP

There’s much more risk considering that players who get dropped early lose much more RP and can be demoted, but also a much bigger reward for players who go for kills and play aggressive.

For the absolute best players in Apex Legends, this is a great way to show off your skill and prowess. But it also makes the curve for RP gains incredibly large.

Getting through all the ranks from Rookie to Master requires 15,000 RP. With the minimum RP to hit Pred being over 35,000 at the time of writing, it takes more RP to get to Pred from Master than it takes to make your way through the entirety of the ranked system.

This isn’t anything new for top level players, but the increased RP cost to play games has certainly thrown off how many players populate the highest ranks in Apex Legends.

The total number of Master and Pred players on PC is much lower than previous seasons, meaning that the absolute best Apex Legends players are thriving and setting records while everyone else struggles to reach previous peaks.

Reaching the coveted Predator rank is incredibly difficult now, and requires players to rack up a ton of kills in order to progress. There’s a certain point in the ranked grind to peak Pred where it’s possible to lose points for winning a game. Seriously.

However, some players are using the uncapped ranked system to skyrocket their RP.

E6 Slayers has already gone over the 100k RP mark, with his peak being at 100,875. With over a week of Season 14 left at the time of writing, there’s time to push this record even further.

We’re in a system where aggressive, high kill players are rewarded for treating Predator lobbies like pub games. Not to mention, matchmaking has put players ranked as low as Gold into Predator lobbies.

A mix of matchmaking issues and RP changes have completely thrown off the current leaderboards in comparison to what they were before Season 14. Whether or not Respawn decides to revert changes or make new ones remains to be seen.