Hilarious Apex Legends skin idea turns Pathfinder into a cactus cowboy - Dexerto

A trusty robot, Pathfinder is an Apex Legends “Forward Scout,” composed entirely of metal and inorganic materials. But the Respawn Entertainment game’s fans have vivid imaginations and, as far as a Pathfinder revision goes, their hearts bleed green.

Pathfinder is most popularly associated with characters like Spider-Man, given the two’s similarities as mobile, swinging vigilantes. Spider-Man has his web, Pathfinder has his grapple. Spider-Man has his Mary Jane, Pathfinder has his…trusted Wraith “TTV” teammate?

A grappling robot from the future, most of dear Pathfinder’s skin designs are shiny and metal or sometimes dulled, matte and metal. But one thing remains consistent about every current appearance for him in the game: he is made of metal (and plastic, once).

Reddit’s ‘MoberRPG’ wasn’t quite satisfied with that and decided to go in a different direction. Forgetting the future, the imaginative fan decided to take things in a different direction — a Western direction.

A direct juxtaposition against future space robot, MoberRPG’s heart led them toward old-school “Americana” vibes. They didn’t want to sacrifice metallic components entirely, but still prepared the legend for a very different frontier.

Strapping on some spurred cowboy boots, a 10-gallon hat, and a sweet little bandolier, this Pathfinder concept is filled with unmatched cowboy energy. But it gets some surrealist art vibes, too, by replacing Pathfinder’s upper limbs with…cactus arms. In one drawing, the “Forward Scout” becomes a veggie gunslinger.

From the needly cacti to the mustachioed face upon his breastplate, this design is full of character. And, while it feels like a very sharp contrast from a typical robot’s vibes, there are actually some interesting similarities.

For one, although cowboys do not grapple around the world like Spider-Man, they do use a lasso. Practically every Apex Legends fan has seen their fair share of highlights in which Pathfinder uses his grappling hook to bring someone toward their death, so this is a real point of commonality.

And then, on a more general level, both cacti and cowboys are prepared for self-defense. That makes them pretty similar to Pathfinder, who, as a battle royale contestant, always has to be at the ready.

In sum, this may be a particularly ambitious design concept, but community feedback proves there’s something there. If fans enjoy this aesthetic, then maybe there’s a chance Respawn will consider Western themes for a future event or skin release.