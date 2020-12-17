 Hilarious Apex Legends skin idea turns Pathfinder into a cactus cowboy - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Hilarious Apex Legends skin idea turns Pathfinder into a cactus cowboy

Published: 17/Dec/2020 1:36

by Theo Salaun
pathfinder apex legends cactus cowboy
Respawn Entertainment / Pexels, @Adrianna

Pathfinder

A trusty robot, Pathfinder is an Apex Legends “Forward Scout,” composed entirely of metal and inorganic materials. But the Respawn Entertainment game’s fans have vivid imaginations and, as far as a Pathfinder revision goes, their hearts bleed green.

Pathfinder is most popularly associated with characters like Spider-Man, given the two’s similarities as mobile, swinging vigilantes. Spider-Man has his web, Pathfinder has his grapple. Spider-Man has his Mary Jane, Pathfinder has his…trusted Wraith “TTV” teammate?

A grappling robot from the future, most of dear Pathfinder’s skin designs are shiny and metal or sometimes dulled, matte and metal. But one thing remains consistent about every current appearance for him in the game: he is made of metal (and plastic, once).

Reddit’s ‘MoberRPG’ wasn’t quite satisfied with that and decided to go in a different direction. Forgetting the future, the imaginative fan decided to take things in a different direction — a Western direction.

Apex Legends alternative Pathfinder skin Season 7
Respawn Entertainment
Pathfinder’s Season 7 skin, like most, is made of metal.

A direct juxtaposition against future space robot, MoberRPG’s heart led them toward old-school “Americana” vibes. They didn’t want to sacrifice metallic components entirely, but still prepared the legend for a very different frontier.

Strapping on some spurred cowboy boots, a 10-gallon hat, and a sweet little bandolier, this Pathfinder concept is filled with unmatched cowboy energy. But it gets some surrealist art vibes, too, by replacing Pathfinder’s upper limbs with…cactus arms. In one drawing, the “Forward Scout” becomes a veggie gunslinger.

Pathfinder Skin Idea from apexlegends

From the needly cacti to the mustachioed face upon his breastplate, this design is full of character. And, while it feels like a very sharp contrast from a typical robot’s vibes, there are actually some interesting similarities. 

For one, although cowboys do not grapple around the world like Spider-Man, they do use a lasso. Practically every Apex Legends fan has seen their fair share of highlights in which Pathfinder uses his grappling hook to bring someone toward their death, so this is a real point of commonality.

Pathfinder using Grappling Hook in Apex Legends.
EA
Pathfinder’s grapple can also be used to propel you towards enemies.

And then, on a more general level, both cacti and cowboys are prepared for self-defense. That makes them pretty similar to Pathfinder, who, as a battle royale contestant, always has to be at the ready. 

In sum, this may be a particularly ambitious design concept, but community feedback proves there’s something there. If fans enjoy this aesthetic, then maybe there’s a chance Respawn will consider Western themes for a future event or skin release.

Apex Legends

Respawn respond to Apex Legends bug sinking players under Olympus

Published: 15/Dec/2020 17:13

by Alex Garton
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

An Apex Legends dev has responded to a bug that forces players to fall through the map when dropping into Olympus. 

As with any online game, Apex Legends has its fair share of glitches that can affect the gameplay experience. These range from extremely funny bugs like Gibralter swapping models with Pathfinder, to matchmaking issues that have less of a humorous side to them.

As expected, these glitches were particularly prevalent in November at the start of Season 7. Alongside the release of the new Olympus map, players were finding a range of bugs that were quickly patched out by Respawn.

Despite this, it looks like a few game-breaking glitches may have slipped through the cracks.

Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends Season 7 launched on November 4, 2020.

Respawn dev responds to players falling through map

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit has revealed a bug that forces players to fall through the map after dropping in. The post has over 12 thousand upvotes and nearly 300 comments at the time of writing.

The thread, simply titled ‘Respawn what the heck is this’ contains a video of a squad of three dropping into the Olympus map. As the team approaches the ground, one player breaks off from the jumpmaster, and the other two look to land on a roof. However, instead of landing on a solid surface, one of the players simply falls through the map and dies.

A developer responded to the thread with a short reply that revealed Respawn is now looking into the issue: “Thanks for the clip… Sending this off to our team to investigate.”

Respawn what the heck is this from r/apexlegends

Although it’s unclear what caused the bug to occur, some Reddit users have speculated it is linked to an issue with players detaching from the jumpmaster. For whatever reason, if two players remain attached until the landing, there’s a chance they phase straight through the map.

There’s no doubt this is a game-breaking bug, but its unknown as to when, or even if, Respawn can get it sorted any time soon. So, we’ll just have to keep an eye on things.