Hilarious Apex Legends infinite grapple glitch makes Pathfinder dizzy

Pathfinder might be one of the most popular Legends in the Apex Games, but this hilariously weird glitch leaves him a little worse for wear.

Behind only Wraith, Pathfinder has topped popularity lists for as long as Apex Legends has been around.

His grapple and ziplines make for great rotation, able to give you and your teammates huge advantages when getting into and out of gunfights, especially when the storm is closing in and your options seem to be running low.

That said, one player has now discovered that his grapple can be used in a rather more unique way, and it makes for ridiculously funny viewing.

If you’re looking to entertain your teammates during a quiet game, pull this one out and you’ll have them mind blown — and it looks like it could have some practical uses too, basically giving Pathy infinite grapple.

As you can see in the clip below, it’s a bit of a weird one, as ZappierBuzz4 grapples onto a pole on the train and proceeds to just spin around it continuously, with his grapple never actually ending.

The Pathfinder keeps swinging around the pole, almost floating in mid-air around it, as his opponents attempt, with no luck, to eliminate him from the match, with their bullets flying past him and doing nothing but making noise.

It’s not actually clear why exactly this works how it did. It likely has something to do with the fact that the Pathfinder keeps moving in the air and doesn’t touch the ground — and, when he finally does, the grapple ends, which is the most reasonable explanation for this.

Whether there’s actually any practical use for this remains to be seen. As you can see, he manages to dodge all enemy gunfire, so it definitely has some use, but it’s not often you’ll find yourself in a position where this is a reasonable option.

Instead, you’ll probably just end up getting dizzy as the screen spins endlessly, so it could actually harm your game more than helping it. But that doesn’t make it any less funny.