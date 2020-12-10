Logo
Hilarious Apex Legends infinite grapple glitch makes Pathfinder dizzy

Published: 10/Dec/2020 14:28

by Jacob Hale
Pathfinder might be one of the most popular Legends in the Apex Games, but this hilariously weird glitch leaves him a little worse for wear.

Behind only Wraith, Pathfinder has topped popularity lists for as long as Apex Legends has been around.

His grapple and ziplines make for great rotation, able to give you and your teammates huge advantages when getting into and out of gunfights, especially when the storm is closing in and your options seem to be running low.

That said, one player has now discovered that his grapple can be used in a rather more unique way, and it makes for ridiculously funny viewing.

Apex Legends alternative Pathfinder skin Season 7
Respawn Entertainment
Pathfinder is an incredible Legend — but this probably isn’t the best use of his abilities.

If you’re looking to entertain your teammates during a quiet game, pull this one out and you’ll have them mind blown — and it looks like it could have some practical uses too, basically giving Pathy infinite grapple.

As you can see in the clip below, it’s a bit of a weird one, as ZappierBuzz4 grapples onto a pole on the train and proceeds to just spin around it continuously, with his grapple never actually ending.

The Pathfinder keeps swinging around the pole, almost floating in mid-air around it, as his opponents attempt, with no luck, to eliminate him from the match, with their bullets flying past him and doing nothing but making noise.

It’s not actually clear why exactly this works how it did. It likely has something to do with the fact that the Pathfinder keeps moving in the air and doesn’t touch the ground — and, when he finally does, the grapple ends, which is the most reasonable explanation for this.

Whether there’s actually any practical use for this remains to be seen. As you can see, he manages to dodge all enemy gunfire, so it definitely has some use, but it’s not often you’ll find yourself in a position where this is a reasonable option.

Instead, you’ll probably just end up getting dizzy as the screen spins endlessly, so it could actually harm your game more than helping it. But that doesn’t make it any less funny.

Apex Legends goes medieval with leather-clad Wraith skin idea

Published: 10/Dec/2020 0:21

by Theo Salaun
While the Apex Legends universe is set in a distant future, one fan of the Respawn Entertainment title has designed a Wraith skin that throws the hero directly into the flames of medieval lore.

Like Titanfall and Titanfall 2, Apex Legends is a world fit with space travel, biomechanical enhancements, and scientifically advanced abilities. Many of the game’s characters fit that vibe, with metal gear and accessories alongside glowing specialty skins. 

Of the futuristic, experimental competitors, Renee ‘Wraith’ Blasey is an obvious standout. Known as an “Interdimensional Skirmisher,” the character’s backstory posits that she was a “Science Pilot” who was experimented on, betrayed, and ended up with a freakishly chaotic relationship with different dimensions and, most notably, the Void.

Wraith’s default suit and style are therefore fitting; she’s got bleached eyes, future pilot-esque gear, and shown with a sporadic, blue electric aura inherited from the Void. But a Reddit user, ‘400x250_20fps,’ has come up with a way to make Blasey feel more like a creepy, hunting cousin of Bloodhound mixed with a medieval archer.

wraith apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Wraith’s default skin is one of the game’s slickest.

The default Wraith look is pretty tight. She’s got straps, a utility belt, and even some sort of functional epaulet. But, aside from her “Protector of the Void” gladiator skin, most of Blasey’s other outfits maintain that futuristic, dystopian vibe.

That wouldn’t last long if our numerically named Reddit designer was in charge, as their design slaps a ton of leather and a slick crossbow onto the voidwalking hero.

Like Arya in Game of Thrones mixed with Michaela ‘BERTHA’ Schneider from Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City, this Wraith skin meshes the functionality of olden days’ leather attire with a protective gas mask.

How is this wraith skin??? (you might have seen already, cuz i accidentally posted it in the outlands subreddit) from apexlegends

Overall, the community seems pretty into the aesthetic. Some drew parallels to BERTHA, some to fellow Apex Legend Bloodhound, and some even went so far as to suggest that they were getting some serious Bioshock “Little Sister” vibes. 

Some even likened the drab skirt to an apron and discussed whether or not this could fit lore ties to the big spooky scientist himself, Caustic. 

Ultimately, no one knows what Respawn Entertainment have in store for future skins. But if 400x250_20fps’s design can beckon thoughts about such a wide array of sources, then maybe it can inspire the developers too.