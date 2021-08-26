Heroic Apex Legends Ranked endgame strategy goes viral on TikTok

Apex Legends Ranked mode is not for everybody, pushing players to their limits – and nothing exemplifies that more than this teammate who went viral on TikTok after pulling out all the stops.

Grinding Ranked has become quite the phenomenon since Season 10 started in the Apex Games, with big streamers like Dr Disrespect, NICKMERCS, and others eyeing up Apex Predator status.

The more wins you get and the better your team becomes, the faster you progress through the rank system in-game, and one player has found the ultimate strategy.

If you’ve ever found yourself in a tough spot during the endgame, this dude might have the answer.

Apex Legends TikTok strategy goes viral

In an Apex Legends TikTok posted this August, user ‘jinxhq’ basically becomes an instant hero in his circles.

The clip, which has gone on to rack up an insane 290,000 likes and 1.5 million views, shows the player taking the ultimate risk at the end of a match.

He drops down all of his healing items – from syringes to shields – before saying: “Guys, this is going to be a sudden death…” The ring was quickly closing in on the trio, but they had the high ground.

Before diving downwards, Jinx said: “You guys keep healing, I love you all. Heal as much as you can. I will try to fight this and you guys will have to heal, OK?”

The ultimate sacrifice

What happens next secured Jinx legendary status, as he leapt down to where the enemy team was and starting popping shots with his Flatine. Soon after, the enemy squad approached him and teamed up to knock him down.

The distraction might have been a temporary thing, but his opponents all took their eyes off the ball thinking it was an ambush. Seconds later, the ring continued to close, wiping out Jinx (who basically become a sacrifice), and the remaining Apex Legends team.

Those healing items came in handy for his teammates as well, who stood there withstanding as much pressure from the closing circle as possible, before it claimed them victory by wiping out the squad.

Everybody could do with a teammate like Jinx, because this is one of the most heroic Apex Legends Ranked win we’ve ever seen.