Frustrating Apex Legends bug makes Rampart's abilities completely useless - Dexerto

A number of Apex Legends have been growing upset with Rampart’s inability to place her Amped Walls as it’s taking away her last real use in the battle royale.

Rampart was added to the Apex Legends party at the start of Season 6 and right off the bat, players had some mixed reactions.

Her Sheila ultimate – a mounted turret – concerned players because it was quite unlike anything Respawn had added to Apex. However, some quickly found fun uses for her Amped Cover and began scaling buildings like Revenant.

As time has gone on, the character has received a few tweaks but ranks as the legend with the second-lowest win percentage in Apex currently. While players want more changes, they’re still currently dealing with a few issues.

The biggest of these issues, currently, revolves around her Amped Walls and players having an inability to put them down in certain spots.

The problem crops up mainly on Olympus where, as players go into the tunnels by the Phaserunner teleport, they can’t put the tunnels down anywhere but near the stairs.

Some have argued that this is intentional given the size, and the fact that Respawn probably doesn’t want campers lukring under there. However, others have noted that the walls can be placed in tighter spaces. “You can place walls no problem in the vents next to turbine under the waterfall… and there’s so much more room in the tunnels,” said Reddit user Francosteiny.

Additionally, there have been complaints about the walls also not placing ontop of roofs on the Olympus map, as well as also being bugged around Worlds Edge spots like Repusoor as well. “The last thing rampart needs is for her walls to not work!” joked one Redditor.

As of writing, Respawn hasn’t said anything, either way, to confirm if this is an intended thing or if it is a bug that’s been popping up but players want clarity either way – as well as changes to the character – as it continues to frustrate them and limit her usage.