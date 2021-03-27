What's happening in Apex Legends on April Fool's? Leak reveals weapon susprises - Dexerto

A fresh Apex Legends leak has revealed what’s coming to the battle royale for April Fool’s day, and it looks like it’ll be pretty hilarious, and perhaps even a bit annoying – living up to the spirit of the day.

In the last couple of years, multiplayer games have been leaning more and more into the spirit of April Fool’s Day with funny, one-off jokes.

Some April Fool’s Day jokes have completely changed the way a game is played, if only for a day, while some have been pretty harmless too. For example, Overwatch once made a change where every in-game message was sent in all caps.

Advertisement

Last year, Respawn joined in the fun with a gold version of the Mozambique, and it looks like it’ll be making a return this year too, with a few added extras.

Apex Legends April Fool’s day changes

According to reliable Apex Legends leaker Shrugtal, Respawn will be bringing the golden Mozambique back this year, as well as adding a gold version of the P2020 pistol that will dish out 190 damage if you’re riding a zipline.

Read More: Apex Legends shield idea would be a perfect Bloodhound counter

Additionally, Shrugtal noted that there will be “a lot” of gold weapons added too. This could be Respawn again leaning into something they did last year, upping the drop rate of certain weapons so everyone gets in on the joke.

Advertisement

The meme weapons aren’t the only additions, though. The leaker also noted that there will be Airhorns and loot balls dropping from the sky. That might make things annoying for some, but it should also give us some funny moments as well.

For this year's April Fools you can expect: Gold Mozambique. (19 damage per pellet, 9 rounds)

Gold P2020. (25 damage, +7 ammo, 190 damage while on a zipline/balloon)

Airhorns.

Many many loot rollers raining from the sky.

A lot of gold weapons… Fun. — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) March 26, 2021

As these changes will be for April Fool’s Day, you will have to drop into Apex on April 1st to experience them, otherwise, you’ll miss them and have to wait another year.

Though, if you are a fan of constant changes, the upcoming War Games event – which is supposed to start at the backend of April – is set to bring regular playlist changes. So, you can check that out as well.