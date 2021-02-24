First Caustic Town Takeover teaser appears in Apex Legends - Dexerto

A teaser for Caustic’s Town Takeover in Apex Legends has appeared on Kings Canyon, giving players a mixed bag of hype and dread for what the Toxic Trapper’s event will play like.
Respawn likes to give their Legends a turn in the spotlight with Town Takeovers that transform a point of interest (POI) in the battle royale to emulate a given character. We’ve seen ones for Octane, Mirage, and Bloodhound, just to name a few.
As the studio makes its way through their catalogue of Legends, there’s always an atmosphere of renewed excitement for who will get the next Town Takeover going into a season.
If previous leaks are to be believed, Season 8’s Town Takeover is centered around Caustic and plenty of teasers should be in the game soon.
Apex Legends’ loading screen shows Caustic walking then stopping to overlook the Crash Site location on Kings Canyon. This updated animation came out on February 23, the same day that the Apex data mining community expected to see it.
In early February, a schedule for ‘s08_tt_teaser_phases’ was leaked which pointed to Tuesday the 23rd as the first date people should expect to find the opening teaser.
As it turns out, not only were players greeted with the new loading screen, but some matches are actually rendering a Caustic on the Apex Arena.
Nothing else about the in-game Caustic model suggests there are other teasers or easter eggs to find, but it’s fueling the hype for a Town Takeover all the same.
With all of the discussion going around the Legend, there’s people excited to see what a Caustic Town Takeover would play like. However, players that aren’t loving how strong he is at the moment are dreading to see how toxic the event will be.
Season 8 has introduced a set of impactful buffs to Octane’s kit making his ultimate ability more reliable and effective. Of course, this means there’s no better time to master the Adrenaline Junkie and take over the Apex Games as Octane.
Buffs to the Adrenaline Junkie’s Ultimate ability have made his kit more reliable in high-pressure situations and easier to control. So, mastering Octane in Season 8 could be a great way to win more games and dominate your matches.
Octane’s passive automatically allows him to restore health.
Octane’s Passive ability Swift Mend allows him to automatically regenerate health over time. When out of combat, the Adrenaline Junkie will restore one health per second, giving him a great source of sustain between fights.
Swift Mend will even continue to work when Octane is knocked down but keep in mind it will not prevent him from bleeding out. Although the ability isn’t an auto-revive, it does mean that if one of your teammates can get you up in a gunfight, you’ll be able to jump into the skirmish a lot quicker than other Legends.
Of course, Octane’s passive won’t significantly impact any aggressive skirmishes, but for drawn-out gunfights, it can be an incredible ability.
Tactical: Stim
Octane’s Stim is his most iconic ability and the source of his speed.
Octane’s Tactical ability Stim allows him to increase his movement speed significantly for a short period of time. Once activated Stim will increase his sprint speed by 40% and his normal run speed by 30% for six seconds. Keep in mind this ability does cost Octane 12 health per-use, but due to his Passive ability, it doesn’t take Octane long to regenerate that back.
Although Stim can be useful for simple rotations, don’t underestimate the ability’s power in aggressive pushes. Octane is capable of closing the gap on an enemy incredibly quickly, allowing you to catch them off-guard and take them out. Of course, try not to be overly reckless with his movement speed – but it’s definitely a tool that can be used to your advantage.
Finally, keep in mind Octane cannot kill himself with the health cost from his Stim ability, so don’t be afraid to use it if you’re low on health and desperate for a way out.
Ultimate: Launch Pad
Every member of a squad can use Octane Ultimate ability.
Octane’s Ultimate Launch Pad gives him the ability to put down a device that propels him into the air and even gives him a double jump to shift direction. Compared to other Ultimate’s in the game, Octane’s Launch Pad is on an extremely low cooldown of 60 seconds, meaning players can regularly use it to make plays and push opponents.
It’s worth noting that in the Season 8 patch, Octane’s Launch Pad was reworked to give players more control over the direction that they fly. So, if you’re looking to fly in a horizontal direction, hit the pad while crouching. However, if you’re looking for a high-arc jump, head onto the pad in a normal standing position.
Although these changes are nothing huge, they do give Octane players more control over how they want to approach a fight using his Ultimate.
Octane tips and tricks
1. Don’t be afraid to use Stim
Octane’s Stim ability has a two-second cooldown.
For a lot of new Octane players, using the Stim ability can feel strange as you’re losing health while it’s active, but as Swift Mend is available out of combat, it’s key you use Stim a lot.
Having access to a significant movement speed increase as soon as you drop into the map is incredibly powerful, especially in the early game. So, make sure you’re using Stim while looting to get geared up as quickly as possible. As the ability is on a two-second cooldown, you can afford to spam it and use Octane’s speed to your advantage.
Of course, there’s always a chance you get caught with lower health than an opponent, but Octane is a high-risk Legend that rewards an aggressive playstyle, so play to his strengths.
Look for flanks on enemies
Octane has some of the best movement-based abilities in Apex, so make the most of them.
With Octane’s Launch Pad and Stim, you have all the tools to look for some amazing flanks. Whether you fly over the top of the gunfight with his Ultimate ability or use his tactical Stim to run around the side to find a devastating flank, it’s key you make the most of Octane’s movement-based kit.
Of course, this tip comes with the caveat that a flank is not always the right decision in a skirmish. Assess where your teammates are positioned and whether your solo mission may put them in harm’s way. If so, it may be better to take a standard approach and stick with your team.
Use his movement abilities as a getaway option
Don’t be afraid to use Octane’s Launch Pad as a means of retreat
Although Octane rewards an aggressive playstyle, not every gunfight will go to plan, so having a means of escape is key. For the Adrenaline Junkie, his aggressive abilities are also his defensive ones, so don’t be afraid to use his Ultimate to get out of a sticky situation.
The same applies with Stim, although it costs 12 health to use, the movement speed boost may be the difference-maker in you getting out alive.
Hopefully, this guide has given you plenty of tips and tricks to completely master Octane, the Adrenaline Junkie. Before long, you’ll be dominating the Apex Games and Stimming your way to victory.
