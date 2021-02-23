Logo
Apex Legends pro Albralelie baffled at Caustic’s annoying gas after tournament loss

Published: 23/Feb/2021 2:33

by Alan Bernal
Respawn Entertainment / TSM

Team SoloMid’s Mac ‘Albralelie’ Beckwith was completely baffled at Caustic’s Nox Gas after his team was wiped from a GLL Cup Finals match without taking much bullet damage in the fight.

There’s been a ton of discussion around the Toxic Trapper as of late. The Apex community has been airing their problems with the Legend as he is now, in relation to his ability to completely eviscerate teams without firing a shot.

Something similar happened to Albralelie in one of his outings during the GLL Cup, which made for a very tilting situation for a team that liked their chances going into the final circles.

Going into the 6th round, the TSM streamer and his two Team Liquid teammates were holed up in a shed when a Caustic threw their Nox Gas Grenade into the fray. Problem was: TL’s Thomas ‘Flanker’ Cook was also playing Caustic, who was also distributing the toxic fumes.

This created a confusing atmosphere to play in, as Albralelie and co.’s health bars were depleting, with seemingly no way to know where it ended or if the ability was friend or foe.

With nowhere to turn, the pro team was quickly eliminated.

“What is that gas nade, dude?” the 20-year-old TSM streamer said. “I can’t tell what gas is ours or not. I thought that that was their gas in the front [of the building] too, so I don’t know where the grenade started. It’s hitting me throughout the whole building.”

After venting frustrations, Albralelie suggested that Respawn should change the color of friendly/foe Caustic gas to make things much easier to distinguish.

Later on, the TSM player suggested to change Causitc’s gas to the point where it’s “non-lethal, meaning you tick to 1hp then still have all your shields so at minimum they need to do 100 damage with their guns/nades and [Caustic] still powerful offensively and defensively.”

While the devs are exploring all options, including different colored Nox gas, to fix Caustic, Apex Legends players are fuming with how the character is currently built.

Respawn have explained why it’s so hard to balance Caustic, so it’ll be interesting to see how they change the mad scientists in the battle royale.

Apex Legends melee exploit returns with Horizon dealing major damage

Published: 22/Feb/2021 10:29

by Connor Bennett
Hoirzon looking to the sky in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends’ melee exploit is back and as frustrating as ever, with players dealing close to 100 damage with a few quick strikes. 

Since Apex Legends released, there have been a few annoying glitches and exploits that have ruined games and moments for players.

Supply drops have spawned outside the map, players have gotten wins despite being in the circle, and the game has had to deal with hackers as well. On top of that, there have also been multiple melee exploits.

These exploits, which were meant to be fixed a few seasons ago, allow players to string together melee strikes to deal close to 100 damage, which can be deadly in the early game or if you’ve got no shield and are rotating.

Octane kicking mirage character in apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Melee strikes can help you get out of sticky situations, but some players take it up a level.

The problem was initially uncovered a few months after the game released, with players canceling their ultimate abilities mid-melee attack to deal extra damage.

As noted, it was meant to have been fixed in Apex Legends Season 5, but Reddit user Xyno_Slane pointed out that they’d fallen victim to it during a recent game on Olympus.

Just like before, the player using the exploit was able to look like a dastardly villain from a kung fu movie – dishing out kicks of fury with Horizon. As the Redditor had no shield protection left, they were incredibly vulnerable and taken down in a few strikes.

Yo idk if this a bug or horizon opened the 8th gate from apexuniversity

Some Redditors noted that they’ve also fallen victim to the problem recently as well, with Horizon being the many culprit.

Other players pointed out that, seeing as the problem was addressed in Season 5, and Horizon was added afterwards, Respawn might have missed something that allows the Scottish astrophysicist to pull off the exploit.

It remains to be seen if that’s the case, but it does seem plausible. So, we’ll just have to wait and see if Respawn does anything to address it moving forward.