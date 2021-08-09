FaZe Swagg goes viral on TikTok for the wrong reasons after trying Apex Legends

Many top streamers and content creators have been trying out Apex Legends for the first time, including FaZe Clan’s very own Swagg, who has now gone viral on TikTok after struggling to figure out some of the game’s basic mechanics.

Kris ‘Swagg’ Lamberson has been a popular face for FaZe Clan, becoming one of their prize assets throughout 2021.

Swagg made a huge name for himself in Warzone, racking up over $120K in prize money alone and ranking him in the top 15 of all-time.

With hackers running loose in Verdansk the star decided to follow in the footsteps of the likes of NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman give Apex Legends a go and ended up going viral but not for anything amazing that he did.

Swagg struggles in first attempt on Apex Legends

The content creator has been trying out different games and, with Apex on the rise, he wanted to hop in on the wave.

This game differs a lot from Warzone with abilities, terrains, and weapons that vastly differ from the Call of Duty title. This TikTok shows Swagg trying his best to get the hang of things and it looks like it’s going to be a long, uphill battle for the FaZe member.

You can see why this video went viral as he really was not having a fun time. Swagg starts by trying to run up a wall that you can’t get up without his grapple. He then proceeded to unload all of his ammo on his downed teammate.

All of this just to get killed and have his squad’s run end. However, as every player must do when making a mistake, he blames the gun, his teammates, and the game for his failure.

Swagg is a very successful BR player and without doubt, with some time and effort put into the game, he will be a force to reckoned with