Every possible RP gain in Apex Legends ranked - Dexerto

 Every possible RP gain in Apex Legends ranked
Apex Legends

Every possible RP gain in Apex Legends ranked

Published: 29/Nov/2020 16:48

by Julian Young
Apex Legends Season 7 Octane Logo
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Ranked play in Apex Legends allows players to test themselves against others of similar skill and claim special cosmetic items (and bragging rights). A helpful Reddit post breaks down exactly how many Ranked Points players will earn – or lose – based on rank, placement, and kills.

Almost all FPS games offer a separate ranked playlist for their players, and Apex Legends is no different. Since its release in Season 2, the game’s ranked mode has provided players with a way to test their skills against the best of the best.

Ranked Leagues separate players into seven skill brackets – ranging from Bronze to Apex Predator – based on their performance in two ranked splits. Each player’s current rank, match placement, and number of kills/assists determines the number of Ranked Points (RP) they will earn or lose every game.

With RP determined by several different factors, players can find it challenging to track how many points they are earning or losing each match. However, one player has come to the aid of anyone who gets confused.

Apex Legends Season 7 Ranked Rewards
Respawn Entertainment
Respawn provides players with new rewards to earn during each ranked series.

Apex Legends RP combos

A post on the Apex Legends subreddit helps to clear things up for anyone confused about their potential RP gains. The helpful graphic comes from user Ninjario, who breaks down how many points players can gain or lose based on all three contributing factors: current player rank, final match placement, and total kills/assists.

The graphic shows the exact combinations needed to go positive in each match and what will cause players to lose RP for every skill bracket.

This provides players with an easy understanding of what performance to strive for in ranked: for example, Predator and Master players can easily see that a 6th place finish with three kills or assists is the absolute minimum needed for an RP gain (+6) in their skill bracket.

A quick overview of how many RP you gain with every Kill/Placement/Rank combination from apexlegends

Ranked Leagues in Season 7

With the release of Season 7, a new ranked series also kicked off in Apex Legends. Starting on November 4, players will compete in ranked on the new Olympus map until December 15. The second split takes place on World’s Edge, and will run from December 15 to the end of Season 7.

In the Season 7 ranked update post, Respawn’s ranked designers discussed the state of ranked play. They covered topics like the ranking distribution of players from Season 6, and some of their on-going goals for the ranked playlist.

The first ranked split of Season 7 is currently available for players to jump into on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Apex Legends

How to master Caustic in Apex Legends Season 7: Tips & Tricks

Published: 29/Nov/2020 14:40

by Alex Garton
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Season 7 of Apex Legends is well underway and there’s no better time to master a new Legend. Here’s exactly how to master Caustic, the Toxic Trapper who excels at controlling areas, and pressuring opponents.

It can be difficult to decide which Legend to main in Season 7 with so many to choose from.

Well, if you prefer a slower playstyle that focuses on controlling areas and fighting opponents on your terms, Caustic may be the perfect Legend for you. The Toxic Trapper has one of the most unique kits in Apex Legends and can be a menace for opponents to takedown.

Let’s check out his abilities and a few tips and tricks to help you master Caustic.

Respawn Entertainment
Caustic can block doors with his ‘Nox Gas Trap’ ability.

How to best use Caustic’s abilities

Passive: Nox Vision/Fortified

Caustic’s passive is Nox Vision, this allows you to see enemies through his gas in a thermal outline. This ability is one of the reasons why Caustic is so effective at locking down areas and putting his enemies at a disadvantage. For example, paired with his Nox Gas Trap or Nox Gas Grenade in a building, Caustic can take advantage of his opponent’s lack of vision and rack up the kills.

The Fortified passive is a hidden buff applied to both Caustic and Gibraltar that provides them both with a flat damage reduction of 10%. On top of this, both Legends are immune to slow down effects from bullets. Respawn gave this passive to these Legends due to their large models compared to other characters on the roster.

Tactical: Nox Gas Trap

Considered Caustic’s most iconic ability, the Nox Gas Trap is key for controlling areas and causing chaos for your opponents. A recent buff to the Nox Gas Traps has increased their damage to 6-12 per second. This makes it even more difficult for enemies to win gunfights in Caustic’s gas.

It’s worth noting that Caustic’s traps can be used both defensively and offensively. Remember, locking down a building to recover your health and shields is a great tactic. If the enemies do choose to enter the toxic room, they’re fighting you on your terms.

Ultimate: Nox Gas Grenade

Caustic’s ultimate is very similar to his Nox Gas Traps, with the primary difference being the ultimate’s longer-range and ability to deploy gas quicker. This makes it a perfect ability to use before a push on a building or area that your opponents are hiding in.

Caustic tips and tricks

Use Nox Gas Traps for cover

Hirun Cryer/Respawn Entertainment
Caustic’s traps are on a 25-second cooldown and up to 3 can be stacked at once.

Caustic has a pretty big character model compared to a lot of the other Legends on the Apex roster. Therefore, finding consistent cover in gunfights is essential.

Luckily, Caustic’s Nox Gas Traps can be used for cover or as a barrier in any gunfight. This allows you to dip in and out of combat whilst being able to recover your health and shields. If the enemy attempts to push you, simply triggering a set of traps around you will force them to take a fight in the Nox Gas. You may find a lot of the time that setting off the traps will thwart their push completely.

Lock enemies in with traps

Gaming_Madness/Respawn Entertainment
Caustic’s Nox Gas Traps can be used to block doors.

It wouldn’t be a Caustic guide without mentioning his ability to lock enemies inside a gas-filled building. When placed in front of a door, Caustic’s traps completely block an exit. This means if you block all of the doors with a trap, you can render your enemies completely useless and control a fight.

This mechanic has made for numerous highlight clips since Apex’s release. It never gets boring and is one of the reasons why Caustic is such a fun Legend to main.

Use gas to cut off enemies and cover chokepoints

Respawn Entertainment
In the final circle, cutting off chokes can force your enemies to run through your gas.

The final few circles of an Apex match can be extremely intense and difficult to navigate. However, with Caustic, you can use your traps to cut off chokes and force enemies to run through your gas. This is ideal in the final few circles when enemy squads are attempting to reach the final area.

This strategy is particularly effective when the circle ends in an enclosed area. This means enemy squads have to make a difficult decision that will usually end in their demise either way.

Hopefully, this guide has helped you pick up the basics of Caustic and taught you a few tips and tricks that you might not have made use of.