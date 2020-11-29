Every possible RP gain in Apex Legends ranked - Dexerto

Ranked play in Apex Legends allows players to test themselves against others of similar skill and claim special cosmetic items (and bragging rights). A helpful Reddit post breaks down exactly how many Ranked Points players will earn – or lose – based on rank, placement, and kills.

Almost all FPS games offer a separate ranked playlist for their players, and Apex Legends is no different. Since its release in Season 2, the game’s ranked mode has provided players with a way to test their skills against the best of the best.

Ranked Leagues separate players into seven skill brackets – ranging from Bronze to Apex Predator – based on their performance in two ranked splits. Each player’s current rank, match placement, and number of kills/assists determines the number of Ranked Points (RP) they will earn or lose every game.

With RP determined by several different factors, players can find it challenging to track how many points they are earning or losing each match. However, one player has come to the aid of anyone who gets confused.

Apex Legends RP combos

A post on the Apex Legends subreddit helps to clear things up for anyone confused about their potential RP gains. The helpful graphic comes from user Ninjario, who breaks down how many points players can gain or lose based on all three contributing factors: current player rank, final match placement, and total kills/assists.

The graphic shows the exact combinations needed to go positive in each match and what will cause players to lose RP for every skill bracket.

This provides players with an easy understanding of what performance to strive for in ranked: for example, Predator and Master players can easily see that a 6th place finish with three kills or assists is the absolute minimum needed for an RP gain (+6) in their skill bracket.

Ranked Leagues in Season 7

With the release of Season 7, a new ranked series also kicked off in Apex Legends. Starting on November 4, players will compete in ranked on the new Olympus map until December 15. The second split takes place on World’s Edge, and will run from December 15 to the end of Season 7.

In the Season 7 ranked update post, Respawn’s ranked designers discussed the state of ranked play. They covered topics like the ranking distribution of players from Season 6, and some of their on-going goals for the ranked playlist.

The first ranked split of Season 7 is currently available for players to jump into on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.