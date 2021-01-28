 Apex Legends Season 8 makes major Ranked play changes - Dexerto
Apex Legends Season 8 makes major Ranked play changes

Published: 28/Jan/2021 16:35

by Calum Patterson
Apex Season 8 ranked badges
Respawn Entertainment

Respawn Entertainment have outlined some major changes and improvements to Ranked play in Season 8, which include increasing the Predator Rank to 750 players, and bringing Skydive trails back.

The developers say that in Season 7, Ranked play had a higher player count and more playtime than in previous seasons, a positive indicator of growth for the more competitive side to Apex Legends.

But, there is still a lot of feedback to be taken on board by the devs, who said as far back as Season 6 that they had lots of changes planned for the system.

Those changes took some time to implement though, and didn’t come in Season 7 either. Now, in time for Season 8 starting on February 2, Respawn have unveiled their all-new ranked system.

Apex Legends Season 7 Olympus
Respawn Entertainment
World’s Edge will not be used in Ranked play in Season 8.

First, Respawn shared the results of Season 7 Ranked, with Season 6 break down given in brackets.

  • 16.35% Bronze (17.76%)
  • 23.86% Silver (26.23%)
  • 32.09% Gold (36.25%)
  • 23.13% Platinum (17.75%)
  • 4.37% Diamond (1.89%)
  • 0.20% Master & Apex Predator (0.12%)

Apex Legends Season 8 Ranked play changes

Respawn say they have two main goals with the changes to Ranked in Season 8 and beyond. The first is to “Create a healthier top end in Diamond+”, and the second to improve match quality, which includes filling most, if not all, of the players in your lobby with players of the same rank.

  • Earn placement RP earlier in a match
    • RP rewards begin at placement 13 instead of 10 in a match.
  • Kill/Assist count has been raised to 6
    • Earn RP for more of your kills and assists in a given match.
    • This is a slight nudge to give really good players a slightly faster trip back to their competitive rank, while giving our top tier players more ways to pull ahead of the pack in the Predator ranks.
  • Assist Threshold Increased to 10 seconds
    • Earn assists for up to 10 seconds (up from 7.5 seconds) after dealing damage to a target that is killed by someone else.
  • Predator has been increased to the top 750 players
    • Allowing more players to enter predator should improve queue times while remaining an exclusive tier for the highest levels of play.
  • Matchmaking Tightening
    • Players below Diamond will matchmake much more often within their own Ranks.
  • Skydive Trails return
    • In Season 8, Diamond Skydive Trails will be making a return as a ranked reward.

Season 8 Ranked play splits

The first split of Season 8 will take place on the new-look Kings Canyon, and will run until March 23.

It will then be replaced by Olympus for the second split, while World’s Edge will not feature in Ranked play this season.

Obliterated Kings Canyon Mayhem
Respawn Entertainment
Fans will experience a destroyed version of the iconic first map of Apex.

Season 7 Ranked rewards

And for those of you who grinded Ranked mode in Season 7, here’s what you can expect to pick up as rewards, depending on your rank.

Season 7 ranked rewards in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
All the rewards for Season 7.

Apex Legends Season 8 starts on February 2, on PS4/5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC on Origin and Steam.

We’re also expecting the Nintendo Switch version to release in time for Season 8.

Apex Legends dev confirms no fill option coming soon instead of solos

Published: 28/Jan/2021 11:15 Updated: 28/Jan/2021 11:39

by Daniel Cleary
Rampart on a roof in olympus
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

Respawn Entertainment have confirmed a “no fill” option is coming to Apex Legends very soon, though not right at the start of Season 8, for players who want to queue up by themselves.

Ever since launch, Apex Legends players have been calling on the developers to introduce a permanent solos playlist.

There was a temporary solos mode as an LTM, as well as a temporary duos mode. But, while duos was eventually made permanent, solos never was.

Respawn has previously stated that Apex Legends, and each of the characters released, were originally designed to be played in teams of three, and that a Solo mode was “unhealthy” for the game. Despite this, a “no fill” option may be the perfect middle-ground for Apex players looking for a solo experience.

Horizon in olympus
Respawn Entertainment
Respawn devs have hinted at way for Apex players to play solo.

No fill option coming to Apex Legends

Having already introduced a permanent Duos playlist in Season 4, Respawn has now revealed they are working on solutions for those who want to play Apex Legends without having to play around others.

In a Respawn Reddit AMA back in November of 2020, one user asked about their plan to “allow a solo experience” and Apex Design Director Jason McCord responded with his thoughts on the topic.

McCord explained that they have been considering solutions for fans who want a Solo playlist and revealed that a no fill option is what they’re planning.

Heading into Season 8, McCord has confirmed on Twitter that a no fill option is on the way, but it won’t be arriving in Season 8: “Won’t be S8 launch… we’re testing it internally and it’s working, so should be sooner rather than later.”

This is great news for Apex players who are craving the solo player experience and don’t enjoy playing with a squad. Although queueing no fill puts you at a huge disadvantage, it also offers you the freedom to go and do what you want during a match.

Not only that, for incredibly talented players, it offers the chance to rack up an unseen amount of kills in a single game. Let’s hope Respawn adds the feature sooner rather than later, preferably at the beginning of Season 9.