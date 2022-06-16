Apex Legends leak reveals Ranked changes coming with lower entry costs

A new Apex Legends leak has revealed that Respawn is planning on implementing Ranked changes after the Awakening Collection Event, which is expected to arrive on June 21.

Season 13 of Apex Legends introduced a huge amount of new content including the Downed Beast POI on Storm Point, the IMC Armories, and of course, the Heroic Defender Newcastle.

Although all of these additions received a huge amount of praise, the Ranked Reloaded update that arrived with Saviors has been heavily criticized by the community.

A lot of players feel that Ranked has become significantly less fun and that matchmaking has gotten worse since the competitive mode was reworked.

Advertisement

Luckily, a new leak has revealed that Respawn is going to make changes to Ranked after the upcoming Collection Event.

Ranked changes coming after Awakening Collection Event

Since Season 13 launched on May 10, pros and players alike have been complaining about the new Ranked system and calling on Respawn to make changes.

Well, according to reliable leaker AG420, the devs are preparing to make adjustments to the competitive mode, but only surrounding RP entry costs which are going to be reduced across the board.

This is effectively going to make it easier for players to maintain their rank, so it should have a knock-on effect and result in more competitors reaching higher tiers.

Advertisement

Apex YouTuber Grrt has showcased the leak below which outlines exactly how much RP it’s going to cost for every rank in Apex, from Bronze to Predator.

While this will no doubt have a positive impact on Ranked, it doesn’t address the most frequent complaint from players which is matchmaking.

With Predators being matched with Gold-tier squads in the competitive mode, Respawn will need to tackle the deeper problems affecting the community in the near future.

However, it’s good to see the devs implementing changes so quickly after Ranked Reloaded, even if they are relatively minor adjustments.