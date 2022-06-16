Wingman & CAR removed from ground loot in Apex Legends Awakening Collection event

The Apex Legends Awakening Collection event drops on June 21, bringing big Replicator changes once again – as two popular weapons will be removed from ground loot: Wingman and CAR.

Replicators only started crafting firearms at the beginning of Season 12 and it’s become one of the biggest points of interest for each major patch that’s followed. Will your favorite weapon get locked up and be unavailable when you first spawn?

The game’s developers announced a number of sweeping changes ahead of the next Collection event, which brings a Lifeline Town Takeover to the popular battle royale game.

In the patch notes, Respawn documented that – once again – ground loot and Replicator weapons have been given a reshuffle.

Advertisement

Replicator weapon changes for Apex Legends Awakening Collection event

Respawn are shuffling the pack once again in the Awakening Collection event, with the two gun slots being changed up.

There is some good news, though – as the R-301 and Rampage are rotating out of the Replicator to make space.

The following is from the official Respawn Entertainment blog:

R-301 and Rampage removed from crafting and added back to floor loot.

Wingman and CAR SMG added to the crafting and removed from floor loot.

To get the Wingman and CAR SMG, from now on you’re going to need enough Crafting Materials to unlock them from a Replicator. This will cost you 30 each time, and land you two boxes of ammo for whichever gun you choose.

Further changes for the upcoming event will see Lifeline get a long-awaited buff (and it’s massive), as well as a minor buff for Mirage.

Advertisement

For more information on the Apex Legends Awakening Collection event, click here.