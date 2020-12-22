Logo
Bizarre Apex Legends exploit lets you slide infinitely

Published: 22/Dec/2020 11:21

by Alex Garton
An Apex Legends player has discovered a trick that allows you to infinitely slide using crouch. Although it’s certainly funny, it’s difficult to tell whether it has any practical use in-game.

Sliding in Apex Legends is an extremely satisfying and fun mechanic to use. Whether it’s sliding down hills or towards an opponent in a gunfight, the ability never gets boring.

On top of that, sliding is incredibly useful and allows players to make quick movements between cover in skirmishes.

There are no doubts Apex players would slide across the map nonstop if it was possible. Well, a new trick has been discovered that may allow players to do exactly that.

Respawn Entertainment/Diamond
The slide mechanic has been apart of Apex Legends since its release back in 2019.

Apex player discovers infinite slide exploit

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit revealed the trick that allows players to slide infinitely in-game.

Unlike other exploits, the trick doesn’t involve a bug or glitch, it just requires players to rebind crouch to their scroll wheel on PC. By doing this, players can spam crouch at such a rate that it infinitely propels a slide forward. Unfortunately, there are no buttons on console that can achieve this effect so it is limited to PC.

As you can see in the video, the player begins to slide and then rapidly uses the crouch input, giving the appearance of an infinite slide effect. It’s difficult to tell what benefits this exploit provides players, other than that you’re significantly lower down when moving at speed.

Crouch bound to scroll wheel allows for infinite slide from r/apexlegends

One of the best aspects of Apex’s slide mechanic is the smoothness of the animation. Unfortunately, this trick makes the slide incredibly jolty and creates a set of strange noises from crouching at such a rapid speed.

There’s no doubt this exploit is bizarre and funny to watch but is it game-changing enough for Respawn to make immediate changes? It’s difficult to say, so for now we’ll just have to wait and see what action they take against the exploit.

Apex Legends players compare “overpriced” skins to Warzone bundles

Published: 22/Dec/2020 11:20

by Jacob Hale
Price and Apex Legends' Loba on Warzone map
Apex Legends players are growing increasingly frustrated with the price of skins and other cosmetics in the Apex store — now comparing them to the more modestly-priced Warzone bundles.

The price of cosmetics in Apex Legends has long been a divisive issue among players. For a high-tier skin, for example, you’re likely going to be set back around $20 which, while many people are happy to pay, there is also a significant number who are not.

That’s made the store a sour topic of conversation for many Apex players, especially considering how many awesome cosmetics there are in the game, and the possibility that many players are unable to justify the cost.

To further prove their point, one player has compared the price of Apex skins to one of the new cosmetic bundles in Warzone — and they’re not impressed.

Apex Legends wraith Void Prowler skin
Respawn Entertainment
This Wraith skin, for example, costs 1,800 Apex Coins, but players will need to pay $19.99 for the 2.150 AC bundle.

In terms of battle royale titles, Warzone is still kind of the new kid on the block. It came out a couple of years after Apex, but with the fact that it’s a Call of Duty battle royale, was always bound to be an immediate hit, and for that reason it’s been one of Apex’s biggest competitors in the BR market.

As with all games in the space, though, there are some elements that players want from others. For example, Fortnite’s Reboot Van was seemingly a direct imitation of Apex’s Respawn Beacon. Now, players are calling for the Apex devs to look to the Warzone store for inspiration, impressed by what the CoD game is offering.

As shown in the example provided by Lord_Despairagus on Reddit, for the price of 2400 CoD Points (or $19.99), Warzone players get not only a skin, but multiple weapon blueprints, a new melee weapon, a charm, a ‘quip’, an emblem and a spray.

Warzone Ghost Grim Reaper cosmetic bundle
Reddit: Lord_Despairagus
The Warzone cosmetic bundles offer a few extra items on top of the skin being sold.

This is in stark comparison to Apex, in which you’ll often have to spend that $20 just getting the skin alone, with no other cosmetic items bundled with it — and this is the point the Reddit post aims to make.

Many of the comments agree with the sentiment of the post, calling Apex skins “overpriced” and commending Activision for the effort that goes into their cosmetic bundles, especially at that price point.

Of course, there will have been countless hours put into market research, as well as plenty of other data to support Respawn’s pricing decisions and, needless to say, if the price wasn’t working for them, it would be reduced.

Whether Warzone inspires them to make changes to store prices remains to be seen.