Leaked Apex Legends trailer reveals new Fight Night event skins

Published: 21/Dec/2020 12:59

by Connor Bennett
Pathfinder in a green skin with a thumbs up in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA

apex legends fight night

The trailer for Apex Legends’ Fight Night collection event has been leaked, showing an early look at the Pathfinder Town takeover location and some brand new skins. 

As Apex Legends has grown and grown, Respawn has not only bolstered their cast of characters by adding new ones, but they’ve also given some lore to the fan-favorite legends that have been there since day one.

This has come through the new quests, comic books, and the popular Town Takeover events where a legend is given their own themed point of interest on the map. Previously, Bloodhound and Octane have both had popular spots with Trials and the Gauntlet.

Leaks revolving around Season 7 revealed that Pathfinder would be next – with him getting a boxing arena-like location on Olympus. Now, a leaked trailer has given us a first proper look at it. 

Respawn Entertainment
The loveable robot is getting some shine in the Fight Night event.

Pathfinder Town Takeover first look

The trailer, which would normally be released around the time the event goes live, was posted by Apex Legends leaker SomeoneWhoLeaks on December 21.

In the short clip, new skins for Pathfinder, Crypto, Gibraltar, Bloodhound, Wattson, Caustic, Loba, and Revenant are shown, along with the confirmation of the Fight Night event name. 

Additionally, there are brief glimpses at the new Pathfinder location. As previous leaks suggested, it is a fighting arena, and players have to jump into the ring to pull off their moves. What’s even more interesting is that there aren’t any weapons shown inside the ring, and it’s actually all melee action. 

In one of the wide shots of their new arena, there does appear to be some sort of forcefield around the ring – so, it could be the case that as you pass through the field, you are limited to melee only. 

Obviously, we’ll just have to wait and see as to what Respawn says when the event is officially announced, but given we don’t have a concrete date for its arrival, it is just a waiting game.

Bizarre Apex Legends bug is catapulting players to their deaths on Olympus

Published: 21/Dec/2020 6:34

by Brad Norton
Apex Legends Olympus gameplay
Respawn Entertainment

Olympus

An amusing yet devastating bug in Apex Legends is launching players higher than they’ve ever been before. So high in fact, that it outright crashes the game.

Glitches are always a hot topic in Respawn’s hugely popular battle royale. While some can be lighthearted, bringing a smile to your face. Meanwhile, others can be infuriating, taking control out of your hands. 

The latest puzzling issue in Apex is a mixed bag. It’s equal parts amusing and frustrating as players are being launched sky-high on Olympus. 

Just through an awkward bit of collision, Legends can be shot into the sky with a brand new look at the latest map. But you can’t enjoy the view for too long, as everything comes crashing down, quite literally.

This was a game breaking experience (literally all our games crashed after this) from apexlegends

“This is a game-breaking experience,” Reddit user ‘Jolly-Moment’ shared on December 20. They were casually riding through Olympus with their team before disaster struck. Running up a staircase outside the lab turned out to be the final part of their run.

Allies were jokingly crashing into them before it all went south. One wrong hit and they were awkwardly smashed up against a wall. In just a split moment they went from being grounded to being catapulted into the sky.

A “Get Back in the Ring” warning remained stuck on-screen while they were trapped floating above the map. There was nothing they could do to float back down and no way they could reconnect with their teammates. 

It was all doomed from this point forward as all three players were allegedly booted from the game as well. “All our games crashed after this,” they added. What seemed amusing at first quickly put a stop to their session.

Apex Legends Trident
Respawn Entertainment
The Trident vehicle is what led to this game-breaking problem.

This should serve as a lesson to the driver of your team. Even the most innocent little bumps to a player on-foot could quite literally break the game. All the more reason to be careful and avoid collision where possible.

It seems to be a totally random collision issue on that section of the map. So don’t expect to be able to recreate this one easily in your own games.