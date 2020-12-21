Leaked Apex Legends trailer reveals new Fight Night event skins

The trailer for Apex Legends’ Fight Night collection event has been leaked, showing an early look at the Pathfinder Town takeover location and some brand new skins.

As Apex Legends has grown and grown, Respawn has not only bolstered their cast of characters by adding new ones, but they’ve also given some lore to the fan-favorite legends that have been there since day one.

This has come through the new quests, comic books, and the popular Town Takeover events where a legend is given their own themed point of interest on the map. Previously, Bloodhound and Octane have both had popular spots with Trials and the Gauntlet.

Leaks revolving around Season 7 revealed that Pathfinder would be next – with him getting a boxing arena-like location on Olympus. Now, a leaked trailer has given us a first proper look at it.

Pathfinder Town Takeover first look

The trailer, which would normally be released around the time the event goes live, was posted by Apex Legends leaker SomeoneWhoLeaks on December 21.

In the short clip, new skins for Pathfinder, Crypto, Gibraltar, Bloodhound, Wattson, Caustic, Loba, and Revenant are shown, along with the confirmation of the Fight Night event name.

Additionally, there are brief glimpses at the new Pathfinder location. As previous leaks suggested, it is a fighting arena, and players have to jump into the ring to pull off their moves. What’s even more interesting is that there aren’t any weapons shown inside the ring, and it’s actually all melee action.

Just had this sent in my discord 🤔#ApexLegends pic.twitter.com/q5Zqd4z9gE — SWL (@SomeoneWhoLeaks) December 21, 2020

In one of the wide shots of their new arena, there does appear to be some sort of forcefield around the ring – so, it could be the case that as you pass through the field, you are limited to melee only.

Obviously, we’ll just have to wait and see as to what Respawn says when the event is officially announced, but given we don’t have a concrete date for its arrival, it is just a waiting game.