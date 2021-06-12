Apex Legends trick lets Octane and Horizon fly better than Valkyrie - Dexerto

Octane and Horizon have been known to combine very effectively in the past, but this trick will allow you to fly even higher and better than Valkyrie in Apex Legends.

We’re deep into Season 9: Legacy, in the world of Apex Legends. For many fans, it might be unthinkable that even now players are finding ways that their favorite characters can complement each other’s abilities – especially considering these two have been around since Season 1 and Season 7 respectively.

However, teamwork is one of the most important factors if you want to exit the Apex Games as a Champion.

In the past, people have brought both of them together to send Horizon soaring way higher into the air than usual, and it appears that trick was the building blocks for something even greater.

Apex Legends trick lets Octane & Horizon fly

On June 11, a post on the Apex Legends subreddit from user BeanBag373_ showed Octane and Horizon mains everywhere how it is done.

Using the Jump Pad and Gravity Lift, the team is able to make the former work as an elevator in the air. To do this, it appears that they place the Jump Pads on the ground, and then by throwing the Gravity Lift into the air above, it drags the pad upwards.

From there, by continually hopping up with the Jump Pad, you’re launched higher into the sky than even Valkyrie can manage.

In the full video on YouTube, posted by BeanBag, you can see how it works to their advantage in the late game.

How it works

Timestamp in the video below at 3:12.

On Reddit, the Apex Legends community absolutely lapped up the technique – with one even going as far as saying a new Horizon voice line is in order.

Paying homage to the cryptocurrency boom of 2021, user NullAnony said: “I’m goin to the moon, darlin” should be added to the game.

Whether or not this will be patched in the future remains to be seen, but it’s certainly going to be fun while it lasts. To the moon!