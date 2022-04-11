Apex Legends streamer cheats for a week straight and is still not banned

An Apex Legends player has been cheating on stream for a week straight and is yet to face the banhammer, despite plenty of fans calling it out.

Just like many of its battle royale rivals, Apex Legends has had its problems with cheating and hackers over the last few years – especially towards the top end of Ranked competition. Though, there are plenty of casual cheaters too.

While Respawn have tried to stamp out the hacks with additional security measures and ban waves, plenty of god mode and wallhack cheaters have slipped through the net to give players headaches time and time again.

Even though some cheaters try and stay under the radar for as long as possible, there are some that are pretty happy to flaunt their advantages in the most blatant way possible.

One prominent cheater in particular, a Twitch account under the name AutismGaming999, has been streaming for a week straight using wallhacks, an aimbot, and even speed boost cheats.

The channel went pretty under the radar at first, attracting only a few hundred viewers for short streams. Though, it has picked up steam. Their April 10th stream had a peak of close to 5,000 viewers at one point, with the VOD being viewed almost 50,000 times as well.

Plenty of players have flagged the channel across social media as well, tagging Respawn and their security team in the hopes that they may get banned before long.

Nothing to see here. Just a guy live streaming cheating on @Twitch @TwitchSupport @PlayApex to 2K people. Autismgaming999 username on twitch and I believe Autismgaming420 on Apex. pic.twitter.com/v1wEp2byjc — Sinimatix (@sinimatix) April 10, 2022

The player, who has managed to remove their name from the in-game feed as well, has stated that they’ll keep streaming with cheats on until they’re banned. Though, they’ve yet to be punished by Respawn or Twitch.

As they’ve been playing Ranked games, they’re climbing the leaderboards and taking away from some players’ experience. So, it’ll likely be a matter of time before the banhammer is swung their way.