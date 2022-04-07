Apex Legends Season 13 teasers: Newcastle leaks, in-game banners, more

Apex Legends Season 13 is set to go live in early May and Respawn is finally adding the first in-game teasers ahead of the major update.

The last month of Defiance is finally here and the community is starting to speculate about what fresh content Respawn has planned for Season 13.

With leaks pointing towards Newcastle arriving on the roster and a map update for Storm Point that includes dead Leviathan, it’s safe to say that excitement is at an all-time high for the upcoming season.

As always, Respawn is dropping breadcrumbs for the playerbase ahead of time, with clips on Twitter and now a teaser that players can check out in-game.

Season 13 teasers set to confirm Newcastle as new Legend

According to reliable dataminers Shrugtal and HYPERMYST, the April 7 update will be introducing a set of Season 13 teasers to the game.

As showcased on the labeled maps below, a set of drones will be appearing near Barometer on Storm Point, Hammond Labs on Olympus, and Caustic’s Town Takeover on Kings Canyon.

Spawn locations for next Thursday's content teaser pic.twitter.com/aTO1fgibSx — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) March 31, 2022

These drones will be carrying a set of promo banners from Apex Legends that offer clues for the upcoming season. By far, the most interesting of the bunch is a banner that reads: “The wait is over, he’s here”.

Next to this statement is a silhouette of the now leaked Legend Newcastle, giving the community confirmation that they will be the new face arriving on the roster in Season 13.

Finally, you’ll want to head over to the Command Center on Storm Point and take a look at the screens, as a variety of different teasers are reportedly going to appear on April 13, 15, 17, and 19.

For now, we don’t know what Respawn has planned for the monitors but it’s definitely worth dropping into that location over those dates to find out.

Storm Point map update teaser dates: 13 / 15 / 17 / 19 April

Season 13 legend teaser dates: 07 – 13 April — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) March 29, 2022

Keep in mind, that a lot of these hints and teasers are scheduled to arrive in-game on April 7 at 10 am PT or 6 pm GMT.

So, while you’re battling in the Outlands across the month of April, keep your eyes peeled, as Respawn has got a lot planned ahead of the new season.