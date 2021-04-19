How to watch new Apex Legends Stories from the Outlands: Northstar - Dexerto

A new Apex Legends Stories from the Outlands is launching just in time for Season 9. Titled “Northstar,” it’s likely players will get a first look at more teasers for the next update. Here’s how you can watch.

Stories from the Outlands is the official Apex Legends video series, which dives into the lore of the game’s characters.

It’s often used as promotional material to hype up new launches like Horizon, or dive deep into characters before events like Pathfinder’s Fight Night.

Next up though is one that not too many are sure about. Titled “Northstar,” Apex Legends players are hoping to get a first look at the new Legend for Season 9. Here’s what we know so far.

Surveying the scene. Tune in tomorrow, April 19, at 8AM PT to see the latest in our Stories from the Outlands series: Northstar. 👀: https://t.co/jbAy4oWPOV pic.twitter.com/u7QJSih3Ui — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 18, 2021

When does Stories from the Outlands: Northstar go live?

Respawn has confirmed the latest Stories from the Outlands, Northstar, will go live at 8AM PT / 11AM ET / 4PM BST on Monday, April 19.

You can catch the video on the official Apex Legends YouTube channel. We have embedded it below for your convenience.

The description of the video usually gives a little teaser of what’s to come. However, this one is pretty cut and dry: “Surveying the scene. Tune in to see the latest in our Stories from the Outlands series: Northstar.”

The “surveying the scene” quip could be a little tidbit of what to expect. The video could potentially have something to do with a Recon Legend. However, with the bar setup in the thumbnail, it’s anyone’s guess.

We do know that something special is coming though. Communications Director Ryan Rigney confirmed on Twitter that “there’s a fun little exclusive sequence in the final minutes of the countdown” if you tune in early, so be sure to jump in a bit before that 3PM GMT premiere.

If you tune in early for tomorrow’s Story Trailer premiere there’s a fun little exclusive sequence in the final minutes of the countdown https://t.co/SmSOP5VpZq — Ryan K. Rigney (@RKRigney) April 18, 2021

We will update this piece once the video goes live with all the new info regarding Apex Legends Season 9 and beyond.