Apex Legends Shatter Caps rework will actually make it useful in Season 12

One of Apex Legends least popular hop-ups, the Shatter Caps, is getting a much-needed rework in Season 12 – one that might actually encourage you to pick it up.

Used with the 30-30 Repeated and the Bocek bow, the Shatter Caps hop-up was introduced in Season 10 to try to make these precision weapons more viable at close range.

Currently, once the hop-up is applied, you are required to toggle between the modes. When enabled, Shatter Caps turn the projectiles into shotgun-like spreads, rather than a single shot.

The idea is that with a spread pattern, you’ll be able to land shots more consistently at close range, while sacrificing some damage. However, most players would rather just switch to a close-range weapon like an SMG or shotgun instead.

Shatter Caps rework in Season 12

To fix this, and make Shatter Caps fulfill its intended purpose, there will no longer be a toggle system to enable it.

Instead, you will automatically switch to Shatter Caps mode when hip-firing, and return to normal, single-shot fire when aiming down the sights of the weapon.

This means you won’t even have to think about, as up close, most players will switch to hip firing without even thinking, and as soon as you do so, Shatter Caps will be enabled.

More weapon changes coming

This is just one of many significant changes coming to weapons and attachments in Season 12, even without a whole new weapon being added.

Also confirmed is the Volt replacing the Alternator in care packages, as well as the Flatline and Longbow being moved exclusively to Replicators – they will no longer be ground loot. Hammerpoint rounds are back too.

The new hop-up this season is Kinetic Feeder. For the Peacekeeper and Triple Take, this will reload and reduce charging time when sliding.

Respawn will also be making various buffs and nerfs to weapons, but we’ll have to wait for the full Season 12 patch notes for all the details.