Apex Legends September 22 early patch notes: Crash fix, more

Apex Legends’ awaited hotfix for the Season 10 server issues is finally coming on September 22. The update will put a stop to the crashes players have been experiencing since the Evolution Collection event.

Since the launch of the Evolution Collection event, Apex Legends has been down more than it’s been up.

Players have struggled to access the new content due to spotty servers, and while work-arounds have been shared, a proper fix is finally on its way.

Apex Legends’ upcoming patch on September 22 will address the issues with games crashing from the moment you boot up the client.

“We’re still continuing to work through issues causing higher-than-normal crashes, and we have hope that our patch scheduled for Wednesday will help,” Respawn said on September 20.

Advertisement

Respawn dropped an update on that Monday to try and address some of the original “teleporting, packet loss, and lag” problems.

Read More: Respawn extends Apex Legends Season 10 ranked split due to server issues

While the original patch made progress, it hasn’t changed things for everyone.

Respawn has recommended players unequip “animated banner poses”, as these increase the likelihood of games crashing and servers lagging.

We've shipped a patch for @playapex that should meaningfully address teleporting, packet loss, and lag. Also, we've discovered an issue with animated banner poses that can cause crashes. We advise unequipping these poses for now. A fix for this & more is scheduled for Wednesday. — Respawn (@Respawn) September 20, 2021

As Dexerto understands, September 22’s update won’t contain any balance changes for Apex Legends. The recent Evolution Collection patch filled that void with Rampart buffs and Octane nerfs.

We will update you with the full details on the patch, including Respawn’s notes and the exact size of the update, once it ships live.