Apex Legends buffs and nerfs in Evolution Collection event update

The Apex Legends Evolution Collection event patch notes are here and there’s plenty of tweaks and balance changes hitting the game’s weapons and characters like Bloodhound, Octane, Revenant, and Rampart.

There’s plenty of reasons to look forward to the Evolution Collection event considering the return of classic Apex skins like Caustic’s Necrosis as well as a brand-new heirloom for Rampart.

All of that aside, Respawn are also bringing a ton of balance changes to weapons and Legends that should help out struggling characters and items that could use a buff.

Check out the full Evolution Collection event patch notes here.

All Legend buffs & nerfs in Apex Legends Evolution Collection update

Rampart: Sheila buff

The devs are giving Rampart a huge gameplay change now that her ultimate ability, Sheila, can now be used while walking.

While there are trade-offs, like the spin-up taking longer and being limited to one magazine, Respawn wanted to give Apex’s defensive option some more agency in her ability kit.

Rampart will now be able to run around with Sheila out, and shoot while walking. The spin up is longer, and she only gets 1 magazine in this mode.

Once Sheila is out, you can put it away and pull it back out until you run out of ammo (or hit the cooldown time).

At any point, you can still place Sheila down for your teammates to use. Once placed, it has infinite reloads and acts just like the previous version. You cannot pick it back up.

Revenant: Totem visibility

The Red Doom of Apex has been left largely untouched this time around, but the devs gave his ultimate, Death Totem, a much needed VFX upgrade.

Now players will be able to spot the totem much quicker since it has a pulsating effect that Respawn likened to Loba’s ult placement.

VFX (similar to the pulse on Loba ult placement) added to increase visibility for when a totem is placed nearby.

Octane: Nerfs to jumps and stim

Apex’s daredevil is getting a bit more grounded after the Evolution Collection patch lands. Namely, the distance he gets from horizontal Jump Pad leaps is getting dialed back.

Meanwhile the regen he gets from Stims is getting reduced to keep the Adrenaline Junkie at bay.

Reduced jump pad horizontal distance by 10% – 15%.

Reduced the rate of Octane’s Stim regen from 1.5 to 1.0 hp/sec.

Bloodhound: Tracker timer

Bloodhound’s passive is invaluable for their team, and communicating crucial clues that comes out of it just got better.

When Bloodhound pings a clue from their passive, it will now show their teammates in quickchat how long ago the event took place

All weapon buffs & nerfs in Apex Legends Evolution Collection update

Bocek Compound Bow: nerf and buff

The Bocek has been falling out of favor since its strong debut, but Respawn are slightly tinkering with it to make it a bit more enticing for mid-game inventories.

Draw speed slightly reduced from 0.56 to 0.54

Arrows per brick increased from 14 to 16

Arrows per inventory stack increased from 28 to 32

Hemlok: buff, slight revert

Respawn reduced the hipfire’s effectiveness a few seasons ago, but now they want to bring it back up.

The aim is to make the Hemlok more consistent, so it’ll be interesting if players start to pick it up again.

Reduced hipfire spread

Hipfire resets slightly faster

Shatter Caps buff: Bocek & 30-30 Repeater

Shatter Caps are in a healthy spot, but there’s still something about them that can make it feel “a little punishing to swap into the mode.”

That’s why Respawn are slightly buffing the Hop-Up to where they feel like a more even trade-off when switching to them.

Bocek

Draw speed slightly reduced from 0.56 to 0.54

Arrows per brick increased from 14 to 16

Arrows per inventory stack increased from 28 to 32

Repeater

Damage per pellet increased across all draw strengths

Short draw damage: 4 to 6

Medium draw: 7 to 9

Full draw: 11 to 12

L-Star: Balance nerf

The L-Star has been a strong pick in Season 10, but it’s going to get slightly nerfed to balance out its power.

Should it need more adjustments, Respawn will be keeping a close eye on the L-Star’s performance since there are changes to both the Battle Royale mode and Arenas.

Cool-off time slightly increased

Overheat lens replacement time slightly increased

Rounds before overheat reduced at base and all Energy Magazine tiers Base: 22 to 20 White: 24 to 22 Blue: 26 to 24 Purple/Gold: 28 to 26

Arenas price adjustments: Base: 500 to 600 Blue: 300 to 250 Purple: 400 to 350



Shotguns

Both the Mozambique and Eva-8 are getting some small tweaks to give players a reason to tinker with other Shotguns.

As such, there isn’t a ton of changes, just slight balances to make the weapon class much more even.

Mozambique & Eva-8

EVA-8 and Mozambique headshot damage multiplier reduced from 1.5 to 1.25 bringing it in line with the Peacekeeper and Mastiff.

Triple Take

ADS charge time decreased from 1.0 to 0.8

That’s a wrap for all the weapon and Legend changes in the Apex Legend Evolution Collection event patch notes. Respawn are going to monitor these changes and will make the necessary hotfixes, if needed, after the patch update lands on September 14.