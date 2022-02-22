Who is Vantage in Apex Legends? Leaked Legend abilities and rumors

Unreleased Apex Legends character Vantage was uncovered in a huge leak in March, but what are their abilities, and are they the Season 13 Legend?

With every seasonal update, Respawn adds another character to the ever-growing Apex Legends roster and Season 13 will certainly be no different.

While some players are happy to patiently wait for an official announcement, leakers and data miners do their best to identify clues and information ahead of time.

Although this usually involves trawling through the game files, occasionally an insider will gain access to the dev’s version of the game, giving them a huge amount of content to reveal.

Advertisement

Well, that’s exactly what happened in March, and along with eight other unreleased Legends, Vantage the Survival Sniper was unveiled.

Contents

Who is Vantage in Apex Legends?

When it comes to lore, we know nothing about Vantage as they haven’t been mentioned by any other characters in the past.

Read More: Apex Legends leak reveals Storm Point map changes in development

However, at first, clues suggested that the Legend was called Hawk, but major leaks in March appeared to show that Respawn changed their name to Vantage.

Despite this, it’s worth noting that they’re still in development, so it’s possible that Vantage won’t be their final name, as Respawn often uses placeholder titles ahead of release.

Advertisement

Vantage abilities in Apex Legends

When it comes to gameplay, the major leak that was posted to the ApexUncovered subreddit in March showcased all of Vantage’s abilities.

It’s worth noting that the abilities and animations in the clip could have changed since this was recorded, it’s even possible some of them have been scrapped, so take the leak with a pinch of salt.

When it comes to their kit, Vantage is a long-range specialist with access to a custom sniper rifle, that even provides a damage buff for their teammates.

Topic starts at 3:36

You can check out a full detailed description of their abilities below:

Advertisement

Passive: Sniper Kit – Tactical info available in ADS unarmed or any long-range scopes (Legend name, shield rarity, team size, and range).

Tactical info available in ADS unarmed or any long-range scopes (Legend name, shield rarity, team size, and range). Tactical: Echo Launch – Launch towards your winged companion, Echo. Order Echo by tapping Q. Launch to Echo by holding Q.

Launch towards your winged companion, Echo. Order Echo by tapping Q. Launch to Echo by holding Q. Ultimate: Mark to Kill – A custom rifle which scans enemies and boosts damage for Vantage and her squad. Damage doubles for Vantage on successive shots. Team gets 15% bonus on marked targets.

Will Vantage be added in Season 13 of Apex Legends?

With Respawn dropping no hints for Season 13 just yet, it’s impossible to know whether Vantage will be arriving in the upcoming seasonal update.

However, with May fast approaching, it’s likely the devs will begin dropping hints for the next character in the near future.

Rest assured, we’ll update this article with any new leaks or rumors as soon as they surface. Don’t forget to check out alphaINTEL for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.