Apex Legends Season 13 Collection Event: Release date, Valkyrie Heirloom & skins

Apex Legends Season 13’s Collection Event is on the horizon and Valkyrie is expected to finally receive her Heirloom, but when is the update arriving in-game?

Apex Legends Saviors kicked off on May 10 and the community has been enjoying all of the fresh content that was added with the major update.

Whether it’s the Heroic Defender Newcastle, the Ranked Reloaded changes or the brand new POI on Storm Point, it’s safe to say Respawn knocked it out of the park with Season 13.

Despite this, players have already shifted their attention to the upcoming Collection Event which, as always, will introduce a new Heirloom to the Outlands.

While the devs have remained tight-lipped on the update, dataminers and leakers have already uncovered who is receiving the rare cosmetic and when the Collection event is set to kick off.

Apex Legends Season 13 Collection Event release date

While no specific release date has been announced by the devs, Apex YouTuber Thordan Smash has identified that a set of bundles related to the Collection Event all mention a specific date.

Based on this, he’s revealed that the Collection Event is expected to arrive on June 21, 2022. Of course, it’s possible for Respawn to move this back or choose another date, so take this information with a pinch of salt.

On top of this, the Collection Event is referred to as “Hero Hunter” in the files, so it’s possible this is the name of the upcoming update. However, Respawn often uses placeholders in the code, so we’ll have to wait and see for confirmation.

Season 13 Collection Event Valkyrie Heirloom

Over the last few months, dataminers and leakers have managed to find finished versions of Valkyrie’s Heirloom in the game files. Therefore, it’s safe to assume that the Winged Avenger will be the Legend receiving the rare collectible in Saviors.

The spear is not only incredibly detailed, but it also looks like it’s going to be one of the largest Heirlooms in the Outlands, similar to Revenants Scythe. You can check out the impressive weapon below:

Valkyrie Heirloom releasing this season pic.twitter.com/VqI3QC44y6 — SWL (@SomeoneWhoLeaks) May 10, 2022

With Crypto’s Heirloom having a set of unique animations and rare interactions, it’ll be interesting to see if Valkyrie’s spear has the same level of detail.

Apex Legends Season 13 Collection Event skins

When it comes to skins for the Collection Event, only a select few have been found in the files by SomeoneWhoLeaks for Gibraltar, Pathfinder, and Caustic.

While all of them are only Epic tier cosmetics, they’re all extremely unique and will definitely be worth picking up if you main any of these Legends.

Epic Gibby and Caustic skin for "Hero Hunter" event pic.twitter.com/G9ymKHmxUJ — SWL (@SomeoneWhoLeaks) May 10, 2022

Epic Pathfinder skin for "Hero Hunter" event pic.twitter.com/4l9w3B0mqb — SWL (@SomeoneWhoLeaks) May 10, 2022

There’s no doubt more skins will be uncovered ahead of the event and we’ll be sure to add them to this article as soon as they’re datamined.

For now, that’s everything we know about the Season 13 Collection Event and as the date approaches, you can guarantee Respawn will start dropping breadcrumbs for the community.

