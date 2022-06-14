Apex Legends Mobile update Cold Snap patch notes: Loba, Town Takeover, more

The Apex Legends Mobile update is live with a brand-new Town Takeover, Battle Pass, and character making its way to the game. Here’s the full Apex patch notes for the Cold Snap update.

Ever since the successful launch of Apex Mobile, old and new fans have been enjoying how the port manages to tweak the battle royale’s classic formula while experimenting with new or different features not seen anywhere else.

This time around, Respawn Entertainment are aiming to give players more content to sift through with the Cold Snap patch while addressing some of the more pressing bugs that have come up.

Take a look at the complete Apex Legends update below to see everything coming in the Cold Snap patch.

Apex Legends Cold Snap patch notes

New Legend – Loba

When Loba was nine, she looked on as simulacrum hitman Revenant killed her family. Left with nothing, Loba survived by picking pockets. Everything changed when she broke into a supposedly impenetrable facility and got her hands on the Jump Drive tech stored inside. With her new teleportation bracelet, the most secure and unattainable items were within her reach. So was her dream of living the high life. Now, she’s joined the apex games for a little R&R: riches and revenge.

Loba abilities

Passive: Eye For Quality

Nearby Epic and Legendary loot can be seen through walls.

Tactical: Burglars Best Friend.

Teleport instantly by throwing your jump drive bracelet to a targeted location.

Ultimate Ability: Black Market Boutique

Place a portable shop on the ground that allows you and your allies to instantly loot the surrounding area.

Legends Progression

Play Loba and unlock her unique legend progression perks to steal the win from the competition. You can find Loba in the shop or at level 25 of the Battle Pass. Some of Loba’s perks include the ability to gain extra loot from crates and even steal her squadmates’ banners!

Hop into the game to explore everything Loba and her perks have to offer!

New Limited Timed Mode

Armed and Dangerous: Shotguns and Snipers only – Up close or from afar, there is no middle ground.

Town Takeover: The Climatizer

Winter Warfare has taken over World’s Edge. The climatizer will turn off and on during the course of a match covering parts of World’s Edge with snow! Drop into Worlds Edge for frosty rewards! When the Climatizer is on, check your mini map for Frosted loot boxes. Collect diamonds from frosted over loot boxes and foes alike to spend on rare items in the seasonal shop!

Keep your eyes peeled for Snow Grenades, a new throwable item that damages and slows enemies when it explodes.

Seasonal Shop

Collect Diamonds to spend in the brand new seasonal shop! Diamonds can be found in loot boxes during a match, on your opponents when eliminated, and can be earned by completing missions!

New Battle Pass

BP Change:

Since the release of the Prime Time Battle Pass, we have received an astounding level of support. We are continuously doing our best to review your feedback and optimize the Battle Pass experience.

To express our gratitude, we will be providing the following rewards to players who purchase the Prime Time Premium or Premium Plus Battle Pass prior to the launch of Cold Snap:

50 Syndicate Gold

1 Syndicate Pack

These rewards will be provided following the launch of Cold Snap and will be sent via in-game mailbox so be on the lookout!

Also, starting from the launch of the season, 800 Syndicate Gold will be provided with the completion of the Cold Snap Premium or Premium Plus Battle Pass.

Thank you Legends for supporting Apex Legends Mobile!

Bug fixes and improvements