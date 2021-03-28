Apex Legends pros & streamers explain why Horizon is "ruining" the game - Dexerto

A number of Apex Legends pro players and streamers have voiced their complaints about Horizon, claiming she’s a little too broken even for the pro ranks and is in need of some changes.

Horizon was added to Apex Legends at the start of Season 7, and quickly gravity-lifted her way up the ranks to become one of the most popular legends in the battle royale.

She fits perfectly in pretty much any trio or duo, given the fact her ultimate can drag enemies into one spot, and she has some pretty unmatchable movement to boot.

While she is popular and tops the charts as one of the most played characters still, some players aren’t too happy with how she dominated the game currently and want some changes.

Apex pros believe Horizon is too OP

During his March 26 stream, TSM’s Mac ‘Albralelie’ Kenzie Beckwith labeled the Scottish astrophysicist as “anti-fun,” and that she “doesn’t fit the game,” even though plenty of players are pretty decently skilled at using her.

“The reason I don’t like her is because she goes against everything the devs have said they want the game to be, and what they don’t want the game to be,” the TSM member said. He noted that the removal of bunny hop healing was done because some players had too much mobility in fights, and was “unfair,” but Horizon herself has too much thanks to her Gravity Lift.

“The average player can’t f**king beam her out of the sky, let alone the pros,” he continued, adding that Horizon strafe speed is unbalanced. While he joked about getting rid of her from the game altogether, Albralelie offered up a simple solution – give players audio cues when Horizon is around, especially with her Gravity Lift.

Additionally, SoaR Gaming’s Daltoosh agreed with a Tweet from streamer Faide that Horizon “ruins Apex.”

Respawn have already confirmed that some of the complaints that players have with Horizon are being addressed in Season 9.

The devs are reducing the speed at which “you can wriggle back and forth as you go up her gravity lift” in a bid to make tracking a little easier.

It remains to be seen if these changes will be enough for pros, or if they’ll want a few more tweaks bundled in as well.