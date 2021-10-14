Apex Legends pro Shiv demands Kraber be removed from competitive

Apex Legends pro Shivam ‘ShivFPS’ Patel has called on Respawn to remove the Kraber from competitive play after being instantly eliminated out of the blue during a match.

The Kraber is one of the most iconic weapons in Apex Legends, with countless players showcasing their highlight reel moments with the hefty sniper rifle.

While it’s not an easy gun to operate, it’s capable of one-shotting an opponent at any range with a well-placed headshot.

This may be balanced for casual Apex players, but a lot of the pros are not happy with the weapon being available in competitive play, as there’s no way to counter a long-range one-shot.

Now, Apex pro Shiv has demanded Respawn remove it from competitive play after he and his squad lost an intense match due to a player using the powerful gun from a distance.

Is the Kraber unfair in competitive Apex Legends matches?

Unlike a typical overtuned weapon in Apex Legends, the Kraber can’t just be nerfed to fix the issue, as it’s only strong when highly skilled players use the gun.

As a result, a lot of pros are calling for the weapon to be removed from competitive, as they believe there is no counterplay to a long-range one-shot.

If an experienced sharpshooter gets their hands on the Kraber, it’s lights out for anyone they spot from a distance, and that’s exactly what happened to Shiv and his squad in a recent competitive match.

It’s fair to say Shiv wasn’t happy about going down to a Kraber, shouting on stream how the weapon needs to be removed immediately. He even took to Twitter to express his anger, directly tweeting at the official Apex Legends account.

While there’s no denying that a lot of the community enjoy using the Kraber, it’s clear some pros are losing their patience with the weapon in competitive.

In tournaments and competition, it’s key every player is on a level playing field and although that’s difficult to achieve, a lot of pros feel the removal of the Kraber would go a long way.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see whether Respawn agrees, or if they believe it’s better to keep the highlight-reel plays in competitive matches.