Apex Legends streamer NiceWigg explains why deranking needs to be added

Apex Legends streamer Jack ‘NiceWigg’ Martin has explained why the battle royale needs to have a deranking system within ranked play as it’ll solve some of the major headaches with the mode.

While plenty of Apex Legends players are happy to settle for the casual battle royale experience, there are those that want to take it to the next level and stand atop some leaderboards. That’s where Ranked comes into play.

Ranked Leagues has always been the place to find the best of the best and like the main battle royale mode, has also seen a fair few changes with the distribution of ranks and points regularly coming under the microscope.

Everyone wants to reach the upper ranks – the diamond and Apex Predator levels – but that’s a tricky task. Plenty of fans race to get to the top and then won’t play for the rest of the split, reserving their place and taking it away from someone else.

This has always annoyed players who have the talent to reach the top levels but can’t do so because the spots are taken by players who may not even play Apex anymore.

It’s led to plenty of calls for changes, including the idea of a progressive points decay for inactive players, and NiceWigg believes the battle royale would benefit from the addition of deranking.

“We need deranking because I’m tired of people’s games getting ruined because of a Diamond 4 team or Masters team just full-on int’ing everybody because they have nothing to lose,” he said. “Whether you’re solo queue or not, you have to realize that a majority of the people ruining your games are probably those people.”

He noted that some people just want the “bragging rights” of being at the top but having “nothing to lose” means the experience for others just gets ruined.

Of course, not everyone is like this, and there are plenty of players in the top levels that play to improve but having the threat of consequences hanging over the head of those that don’t may help reinvigorate Ranked play.