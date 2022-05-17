Apex Legends players want Firing Range update after seeing Mobile changes

Just a few hours after release, players have already found a feature in Apex Legends Mobile that they hope makes it into the main game.

Apex Legends Mobile is, as the name implies, the mobile version of the popular Battle Royale. Besides introducing a brand-new Legend to the roster, it also has other features players are already loving.

Over the years Apex fans have asked for Respawn devs to add a variety of features. While Apex Mobile doesn’t necessarily reinvent the wheel, it does add at least one feature players have wanted to see for a while.

Apex Legends Mobile adds highly-requested “simple” feature

It didn’t take long at all for players to notice that Apex Mobile allows you to try out every legend in the Firing Range, whether you’ve unlocked them or not.

While it might seem like a simple, minor feature, it’s actually something players have been asking for in the main game for years.

A lot of players might have every legend unlocked, but for those more casual who don’t, being able to try their abilities out before you spend points to unlock them is a huge quality-of-life improvement.

Plenty of players pointed out that Apex Mobile is actually made by an entirely different company, not Respawn. But that doesn’t mean that features in this new version can’t eventually find their way to the main game.

If you want to try out all the new features in Apex Mobile, the good news is that it’s completely free to download and start playing. Technically it is a completely separate game than console and PC Apex, but if you’re a fan and want to see some new features, it could be worth giving a shot.