Apex Legends players suggest simple rework of Pathfinder’s recon passive

An Apex Legends player has suggested a simple rework to Pathfinder’s passive that would fit his robot theme perfectly and give him the ability to scout locations ahead of time.

Apex Legends Season 10 is well underway and players are getting to grips with all of the new additions that have been added. Whether it’s the absolutely lethal Rampage LMG or the brand new Legend Seer, there’s no shortage of fresh content for the community to get stuck into.

Despite this, Seer’s incredibly powerful heartbeat sensor ability has led some members of the community to question why other Legends have such unimpactful passives.

One of which being Pathfinder, whose current passive only allows him to reduce the cooldown of his ultimate by interacting with survey beacons.

As a result of this, a player has come up with a solution and suggested a simple rework that could add slightly more depth to the Forward Scout’s kit.

Simple Pathfinder passive rework includes zoom feature

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit suggesting a simple rework for Pathfinder’s passive has garnered over 400 upvotes at the time of writing.

Rickgotmytongue’s concept involves replacing Pathfinder’s outdated survey beacon passive with a digital threat zoom scope that he can use while his weapons are holstered.

This would allow the Forward Scout to spot enemies from afar and dictate the best route to take while navigating through the map.

Not only that, it fits his appearance and theme perfectly as Pathfinder’s huge monocular eye could be the source of this new and improved ability.

Although this passive concept would be a great fit for Pathfinder, the only concern is the Digital Threat side of the ability. Being able to see enemies through smoke and other visual impairments at will could be slightly too powerful and completely counter Legends like Bangalore.

However, there’s no denying that the zoom aspect of the passive would make Pathfinder a more interactive character and make him a true scout in Apex Legends.

With so many requests for Pathfinder’s passive to be reworked, it’ll be interesting to see if the devs take note and decide to make any changes.