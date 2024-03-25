Pathfinder 2E Humble Bundle brings guns & is perfect for all players

Check out this Pathfinder Humble Bundle and you’ll be able to flesh out your games with new classes, items, adventures, and more.

Pathfinder 2E is back on Humble Bundle once again, packaging together a huge variety of incredible RPG materials. The Pathfinder Second Edition Guns of Alkenstar Bundle is live now and is sure to enliven any Pathfinder game with excellent new options.

You’ll get 18 different books and guides for your Pathfinder 2E games for under $40.

Anyone familiar with Critical Role’s origins in Pathfinder will know that firearms are a much more prominent and natural part of Pathfinder than they are in D&D 5e.

The world of Golarion is a truly engaging setting that makes exploring all kinds of stories and genres possible. This Bundle allows you to delve deep into fantasy tech, with the inclusion of Gunslingers, Inventors, and many more incredible gameplay additions.

What’s in the Pathfinder Guns of Alkenstar Bundle

This Humble Bundle contains 18 Pathfinder items, perfect for building up or fleshing out any campaign. The full list of products can be found below:

Punks in a Powder Keg (Foundry VTT module)

Pathfinder Second Edition GameMastery Guide

Pathfinder Second Edition Advanced Player’s Guide

Lost Omens Impossible Lands

Pathfinder Guns & Gears

Lost Omens Character Guide

Lost Omens World Guide

Pathfinder Second Edition Bestiary

Pathfinder Second Edition Core Rulebook

Pathfinder One-Shot: Head Shot the Rot

Outlaws of Alkenstar Player’s Guide

Punks in a Powder Keg (Outlaws of Alkenstar 1 of 3)

Cradle of Quartz (Outlaws of Alkenstar 2 of 3)

The Smoking Gun (Outlaws of Alkenstar 3 of 3)

Pathfinder Second Edition Beginner Box

Why the Pathfinder Guns of Alkenstar Bundle is worth your time

In addition to inventive new additions, the Guns of Alkenstar Bundle is packed full of Pathfinder necessities, which can be used to build a strong foundation for any campaign or one-shot. The Player’s Guide, Gamemastery Guide, and Bestiary comprise the core texts of Pathfinder’s second edition.

This bundle would be well worth picking up for any TTRPG player if it only contained these three sourcebooks.

Pathfinder is picking up more and more fans recently, as the D&D 5e boom has brought thousands of new players into roleplaying.

While some players see D&D 5e as having stagnated ahead of its big 2024 rules update, there is an increasing demand for RPGs that can scratch the D&D itch while offering more mechanical complexity or freeform roleplaying opportunities.

Pathfinder absolutely shines in the former area. It is well worth checking out for anyone who played Baldur’s Gate 3 and wished for even greater control over their character customization.

Thus Humble Bundle is set to end on April 11th, so be sure to check it out if you’re looking to pick up a new RPG or expand your gaming collection.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.